John Ertl may have stepped down from Riverfest, but he won’t be putting his feet up any time soon.
He will continue to schedule acts for Major Goolsby’s Stage at the Wisconsin State Fair, Racine Zoo and Historic West Bend Theatre. He also books acts for several corporate functions.
He said when he graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater the only job he was offered was with the CIA because of his geography knowledge and photo identification skills. But he fell back on his experience with the student activities board at Whitewater.
“I was in charge of bringing the bands to the campus,” he said. “That hit a niche with me.”
After graduation, he was invited to work for a booking agency that serviced national acts.
“I had the opportunity to meet a lot of different people and make connections that I still have today,” he said. “Entertainment is all a huge networking industry. It’s who you know.”
His talents helped him book musical entertainment and comedy shows at various Summerfest stages in the 1970s and later at Bastille Days in Milwaukee.
Some of the acts he brought to Riverfest over the years included: The Association, Kansas, Eddie Money, Three Dog Night, BoDeans, Soul Asylum, The Fixx, Better Than Ezra and the list continues.
“You meet a lot of people in this business so you make those connections, which you’ll likely need down the road,” Ertl said.
Those contacts were never more valuable than when Better Than Ezra couldn’t make a scheduled appearance at Riverfest. He was able to get to the BoDeans to fill in.
“That was a bit hairy,” he said.
It wasn’t the hairiest. Last year when most of the members of Big Al and the HiFi’s caught COVID-19.
“I remember calling everyone I knew to fill that Saturday afternoon act and we did,” he said.
Ertl was able to secure Geoff Landon and Friends, who played country-tinged adult contemporary tunes, and had people dancing as if Riverfest’s outdoor venue was a small town honky tonk bar.
“People seemed to really enjoy that band,” Ertl said.
In the future, Ertl said festival goers may see newer bands making their start or cover bands like the Rush Tribute Project, Eliminator, the original ZZ Top tribute band; and the Chicago tribute band.
There are other such bands that played Riverfest including: Hypnotized: The Music of Fleetwood Mac, Steely Dane: The Ultimate Steely Dan Tribute Band and Bruce in the USA: A Tribute to Bruce Springsteen.
“They fill a niche because a lot of those bands are shells of themselves and some may not even have any original members left in them,” Ertl said.
Riverfest organizers may want to reach out to local businesses to sponsor a stage and a musical act, Ertl said.
“We had Fisher Barton this year and that worked great,” he said. “You may see more of that in the future because you need corporate sponsorship to survive. It’s a win-win for Riverfest and the corporate sponsor.”
Fisher Barton also sponsored last year’s “Cutting Edge” special effects laser show.
Future organizers will continue to have difficulty finding volunteers, especially during a nationwide labor shortage, Ertl said.
“I am not sure what the answer is,” he said.“There are huge changes going on culturally, which presents challenges for events going ahead. We’re in an ever-changing environment and we’re continually looking for what’s the next popular piece of entertainment, but we need people to help get it ready, package it and make it available for people to experience.”
The carnival midway people had difficulty getting their visa clearance for some of their workers to put on their part of the show, Ertl said.
“We were lobbying congressmen to help get it done right up until Riverfest,” he said.
What also didn’t help this year’s festival was the higher costs for fuel and travel expenses.
“The businesses we contract with witnessed their costs increase, too,” Ertl said. “If the people who supply the tents and chairs don’t find enough help they’re going to pay those who are working for them more money.”
What happens then is the company may begin looking at only doing the big events to make a profit, he said.
“There are a lot of question marks out there, but you have to stay positive and roll with the changes,” Ertl said.
He said with the number of years he put into Riverfest he doesn’t want to see it fall by the wayside.
“The event is great for the community,” he said. “I don’t want to see it go away.”
