JUNEAU — A 48-year-old former Horicon man will serve 15 years in prison for a 2021 traffic crash on Highway 33 that caused the death of a 50-year-old Lake Mills woman, court records show.
Dan Bryfczynski was sentenced Friday in Dodge County Circuit Court. His term will be followed 16 years of extended supervision and he will lose his driver’s license for nine years.
As conditions of his supervision, he must undergo an alcohol and drug abuse assessment and must maintain absolute sobriety. He will also have to submit to random drug tests and cannot have any contact or communication with the victim’s family.
Bryfczynski, who was residing in Fond du Lac, was found guilty on April 13 following a three-day trial on the following charges:
• Felony vehicular homicide
• Injury by use of a vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance
• Causing injury while operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance
• Second offense marijuana possession
• Misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia
According to the criminal complaint, Bryfczynski reportedly admitted to smoking marijuana earlier in the day while fishing. He allegedly told investigators that the effects of the drug had worn off before getting his boat out of the water and eventually heading home in his truck.
Police searched Bryfczynski’s boat and found a grinder, which is typically used with marijuana, and 4.5 grams of marijuana in a plastic bag on the boat.
He also admitted to police officers that he fell asleep behind the wheel of his F150 truck before he drove across the centerline on Highway 33 and collided with a westbound Buick sedan.
A blood test revealed he was driving with ketamine, marijuana, cocaine and opiates in his system, the complaint stated.
Ketamine is a medication primarily used for induction and maintenance of anesthesia. It induces a trance-like state providing pain relief, sedation and amnesia.
The defense for Bryfczynski maintained it was his fatigue that led to the head-on collision that occurred in June 2021 on Highway 33 east of Highway 26 in Oak Grove, killing Tammy Hafenstein of Lake Mills and injuring her daughter and a man traveling with Bryfczynski.
Hafenstein had just turned 50 and was out with her 11-year-old daughter when she was killed in the crash that happened at 12:52 p.m. on June 16, 2021.
The young girl, who was a passenger in the sedan, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Children’s Hospital in Madison via LifeNet Air Methods.
Bryfczynski was flown to Aurora Summit Hospital in Oconomowoc by a Flight for Life helicopter. A 44-year-old passenger in the truck was taken to Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam with minor injuries.
Bryfczynski was previously convicted of an OWI in 2004.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.