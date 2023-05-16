JUNEAU — A 48-year-old former Horicon man will serve 15 years in prison for a 2021 traffic crash on Highway 33 that caused the death of a 50-year-old Lake Mills woman, court records show.

Dan Bryfczynski was sentenced Friday in Dodge County Circuit Court. His term will be followed 16 years of extended supervision and he will lose his driver’s license for nine years.

