Former Dodge County health officer mourned

Abigail Sauer had a love for helping people. It could be said Sauer had two families — the one at home and the residents she served through her passion for public health and medicine.
Sauer was a nurse at Hartford Hospital before she began her employment with Dodge County as a public-health nurse in September 2012. She was promoted to health services as a supervisor and then public health officer in July 2018.
It wasn’t long after Sauer led the Dodge County response to the global COVID-19 pandemic, and helped residents navigate their individual responses.
She resigned from Dodge County on Jan. 6, 2022 to pursue a position as a triage nurse in family practice at SSM Health in Beaver Dam.
The 44-year-old Theresa woman died Friday at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee.
Her sisters, Julie Steinbrink of Driftwood, Texas and Amanda Bartel of Aberdeen, S.D. said they would miss their sister’s smile.
“She was amazing and so full of life. She made everything fun and always wanted to try new things,” Bartel said. “She was the first of us three girls to learn how to swim.”
Sauer’s sisters and her three brothers, Wyland, Otis and Joshua Lubbert all grew up on their parents’ farm in Hartford.
Reminiscing about their youth, Steinbrink and Bartel said the trio worked on numerous 4-H activities together, played with their Barbie dolls a lot and just had fun on the farm together. If something went awry between the sisters Sauer was the peacemaker of the group and got the sisters to forgive one another.
Steinbrink and Bartel also said the three of them would ride their bicycles to the library and check out 1950s cassette tapes with their favorite songs and then create dance routines for them.
“Abby loved singing,” Steinbrink said. “She just loved Elvis.”
The sisters attended Hartford High School and shortly after Sauer graduated she went to basic training for the U.S. Army. Sauer would later serve in Iraq from 2003-2005 as a combat medic. Her sister, Bartel, was in the same unit, but had a different position.
When the two returned to the U.S., Sauer kept her family connected.
“She was very motivated to make sure all of us stayed in contact with another — no matter where we lived,” Bartel said.
Just last summer Sauer arranged for a family photo at her parents’ farm.
No matter what Sauer was involved in she wore a smile, Steinbrink said.
“She always had a big smile on her face. Whenever I would see her she would just light up and it made me feel loved,” Bartel said. “Even in the hospital she would light up the room with her smile.”
“Her motivation to plan family trips and bring us all together was remarkable. She was so compassionate and caring for all of us,” Steinbrink said. “Abby will be missed by a lot of people. She won’t be forgotten.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.