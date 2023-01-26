Former Dodge County health officer mourned
Abigail Sauer

 Contributed

Abigail Sauer had a love for helping people. It could be said Sauer had two families — the one at home and the residents she served through her passion for public health and medicine.

Sauer was a nurse at Hartford Hospital before she began her employment with Dodge County as a public-health nurse in September 2012. She was promoted to health services as a supervisor and then public health officer in July 2018.

