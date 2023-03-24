Former Chalet Restaurant owner eyes District 7 seat

Former Chalet Restaurant owner Lisa Cutsforth will take on incumbent Eric Schmid for the city’s District 7 aldermanic seat.
The Daily Times sent out questionnaires to each of the candidates. Their replies follow.
Lisa CutsforthCutsforth of 410 Baxter St. has lived in Watertown her entire life. She has lived in District 7 for 33 years. She is married to her husband, Roger Cutsforth and the couple have five children and seven grandchildren.
She graduated from Watertown High School and attended Madison Area Technical College in Watertown and graduated with an associate degree in accounting.
Cutsforth has no prior political experience. She is involved with Bread and Roses, which is a free, weekly community meal at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in Watertown. She helps with the cooking when she can.
Cutsforth is employed at Wis-Pak as an accounting analyst. She has held that position for three years. Before Wis-Pak, she and her husband owned Chalet Restaurant of Watertown. Chalet was located where the new Town Square is. It was purchased by the City/RDA in 2018. Cutsforth said she became involved with the city during the acquisition period of her restaurant, which she had for 14 years.
“Chalet was always near and dear to me because I began my work experience there when I was 16 and loved dealing with the public,” Cutsforth said. “I worked at Chalet for eight years for both prior owners Clarence ‘Tiny’ LeMacher and Sally and Jeff Bovee.”
During her time as Chalet’s owner, she was a food vendor for Riverfest for five years.
“I was asked in 2019 to be part of the Riverfest Committee helping with the food vendors. I did it for 2021 and 2022, too,” she said. “When it wasn’t sure if Riverfest would continue, I wanted to help if I could. I decided I wanted to be more involved in every aspect of our community.”
Eric Schmid (Inc.)Schmid of 605 Lafayette St. has lived in the city for nearly 10 years. He is married to his wife, Megan.
He has earned his bachelor’s degree; and is currently completing his second term as Watertown’s District 7 alderperson.
He is a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Motorcycles Rights Foundation, A Brotherhood Against Totalitarian Enactments, Tribute to the Troops and Gallant Few, as a team captain for Team Paladin for the Patriot Challenge event.
What would you look to see Watertown Common Council members focus on?
“I would like to see a focus and improved effort in trimming down and simplifying the city codes. I desire to make the codes easier to understand and apply. I would seek to reduce our budget so that we are able to be more mindful with it. This would be my goal because this money is not ours. It’s money from the Watertown people.”
Why should residents vote for you?
“I believe that residents should vote for the most constitutionally-accurate candidate.”
What distinguishes you from your opponent/s?
“My distinguishing factor is that I consistently seek to represent accurately those that are within my district; and I seek to vote with their best interests in mind.”
