Watertown Fire Department
Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Monday at 7:38 a.m. to the 100 block of Homested Lane for female.
— Monday at 7:53 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.
— Monday, 3 p.m., 1500 block of East Main Street for a female.
— Monday, 4:57 p.m. to the 700 block of South Tenth street for a male.
— Tuesday at 7:29 a.m to the 100 block of Hospital drive for a female.
— Tuesday, 9:15 a.m. to the 200 block of East Division Street for a female. She was not treated or transported.
Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Fire calls — Firefighters responded to the following locations:
— Monday, 2:35 p.m., TEMS activation at the 100 block of Jones Street.
— Monday, 10:11 p.m. William and Dakota streets for wires arching. WE Energies notified.
