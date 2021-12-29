For the record Diane Graff Diane Graff Author email Dec 29, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Watertown Fire DepartmentEmergency medical calls — Paramedics were called to the following locations:— Tuesday at 1:24 p.m. to the 40 block of Bluebird Ridge for a male. No treatment or transport.— Tuesday at 7:20 p.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a female. No treatment or transport.— Tuesday at 8:25 a.m. to the N100 block of County Highway K for a female.— Tuesday at 9:52 a.m. to the 800 block of Fieldcrest Court for a male.— Tuesday at 11:52 a.m. to the 1000 block of Perry Street for a male.— Tuesday at 12:15 p.m. to the 800 block of Belmont Drive for a male.— Tuesday at 2:20 p.m. to the intersection of Hidde and Bayberry drives for a female.— Tuesday at 2:32 p.m. to the 200 block of Woodland Drive for a female. No treatment and no transport.— Tuesday at 6:18 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.— Tuesday at 9:21 p.m. to the 200 block of Van Buren St., Waterloo. Treatment, but no transport.Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.Fire calls — Firefighters responded to the following locations:— Tuesday at 10:06 a.m. to the 1100 block of North Fourth Street for a vehicle fire.— Tuesday at 12:02 p.m. to the 1000 block of Clement Street for a service call. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Diane Graff Author email Follow Diane Graff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Watertown man found guilty of burglarizing apartment Watertown man in court for illicit images of children How to handle ‘Are you vaccinated?’ 10 Questions - Owen Harris Watertown Regional Medical Center officially joins ScionHealth Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.