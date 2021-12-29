Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics were called to the following locations:

— Tuesday at 1:24 p.m. to the 40 block of Bluebird Ridge for a male. No treatment or transport.

— Tuesday at 7:20 p.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a female. No treatment or transport.

— Tuesday at 8:25 a.m. to the N100 block of County Highway K for a female.

— Tuesday at 9:52 a.m. to the 800 block of Fieldcrest Court for a male.

— Tuesday at 11:52 a.m. to the 1000 block of Perry Street for a male.

— Tuesday at 12:15 p.m. to the 800 block of Belmont Drive for a male.

— Tuesday at 2:20 p.m. to the intersection of Hidde and Bayberry drives for a female.

— Tuesday at 2:32 p.m. to the 200 block of Woodland Drive for a female. No treatment and no transport.

— Tuesday at 6:18 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.

— Tuesday at 9:21 p.m. to the 200 block of Van Buren St., Waterloo. Treatment, but no transport.

Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — Firefighters responded to the following locations:

— Tuesday at 10:06 a.m. to the 1100 block of North Fourth Street for a vehicle fire.

— Tuesday at 12:02 p.m. to the 1000 block of Clement Street for a service call.

Recommended for you

Load comments