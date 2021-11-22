Watertown Fire Department
Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Thursday at 2:06 a.m. to the 1400 block of Evergreen Drive for a life assist.
— Thursday, 5:55 a.m. to the 200 block of East Cady Street for standby.
— Thursday, 6:56 a.m. to the 1200 block of Ochs Court for a male.
—Thursday, 6:56 a.m. to the 200 block of Emerald Street in Reeseville for a female.
— Thursday at 7:16 a.m. to the 400 block of North Fourth Street for a female.
—Thursday at 7:18 a.m. to the intersection of North Church and Endeavour Drive for a motor vehicle accident. There was no treatment or transport.
— Thursday at 8:35 a.m. to the 100 block of Airpark Drive for a male.
— Thursday at 9:01 a.m. to the 400 block of South Concord Avenue for a male.
— Thursday at 9:14 a.m. to the 100 block of South Fourth Street for a female.
— Thursday at 2:51 p.m. to the 300 block of North Third Street for a female.
—Thursday at 3:10 p.m. to the 900 block of South Sixth Street for a male.
—Thursday at 3:19 p.m. to the 1100 block of Boughton Street for a female, no treatment or transport.
—Thursday at 4:21 p .m. to the 100 block of Highland Avenue for a female.
—Thursday at 6:23 p.m. to the 200 block of North Ninth St. for a female, no treatment or transport.
— Thursday at 9:13 p.m. to the 1100 block of Bayberry Drive for a female, no treatment or transport.
— Friday, 7:03 a.m., 100 block of South First Street for a male.
— Friday, 7:14 a.m. to the 700 block of Emmet Street for a male.
— Friday, 9:16 a.m. to the 1000 block of Laurel Court for a female who was treated but not transported.
— Friday at 3:06 p.m. to theN1700 block of Welsh Road for a motor vehicle accident. Transport by helicopter.
— Friday 4:20 p.m. to the 300 block of North Fourth Street for a female.
— Friday at 8:30 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.
— Friday at 10:27 p .m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.
— Saturday at 2:42 a.m. to the 1300 block of Main Street for a female.
— Saturday at 9:19 a.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a female.
— Saturday at 10:43 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.
— Saturday at 10:47 a.m. to the 1100 block of Jones Street for a male.
— Saturday at 12:51 p.m. to the intersection of Main and North First streets for a motor vehicle accident. No treatment or transport.
— Saturday at 5:45 p.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a male.
— Sunday at 6:29 a.m. to the 400 block of Hancock Avenue.
— Sunday at 8:27 a.m. to the 400 block of South Eighth Street for a female.
— Sunday at 3:57 p.m. to 1300 block of River Drive for a lift assist.
— Sunday at 7:22 p.m. to the 100 block of Stimpson Street for a male, no treatment or transport.
— Sunday at 11:26 p.m. to the 800 block of Oakwood Lane for a female.
Otherwise noted, all patients were treated and taken to Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Fire calls:
— Thursday at 11:38 a.m. to the 300 block of Hart Street for an alarm.
— Friday at 11:27 a.m. to the 100 block of South Sixth Street for a gas leak.
— Friday at 4:23 p.m. to the 800 block of Endeavour Drive for a service call.
— Friday at 5:35 p .m. to the N1700 block of Welsh Road for a fluid spill.
— Saturday at 12:12 p.m. to 200 block of Lounsbury Drive for a burn complaint.
— Saturday at 12:48 p.m. to 1400 Oconomowoc Ave., Oconomowoc for change of quarters.
