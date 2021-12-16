Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Tuesday at 4:38 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.

— Tuesday at 6:17 a.m. to the 700 block of Franklin Street for a male.

— Tuesday at 7:47 a.m. to the 1100 block of Jones Street for a female.

— Tuesday at 9:47 a.m. to the 1200 block of Louisa Street for a female, no treatment or transport.

— Tuesday at 11:42 a.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a female.

— Tuesday at 12:09 p.m. to the 200 block of Lynn Street for a male, no treatment or transport.

— Tuesday at 1:20 p.m. to the 300 block of North Avenue for a lift assist.

— Tuesday at 4:56 p.m. to the 800 block of Clark Street for a male.

— Tuesday at 8:04 p.m. to the 300 block of South Water Street for a female who was treated, but no transported.

— Tuesday at 8:15 p.m. to Fifth and Milwaukee streets for a male.

— Tuesday at 10:12 p.m. to the 100 block of Jones Street for a female who was not treated and transported.

— Tuesday at 11:57 p.m. to the 1200 block of Steeplechase Drive for a female.

Unless otherwise noted, all were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls: No calls to report.

