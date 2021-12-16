For the record Diane Graff Diane Graff Author email Dec 16, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Watertown Fire DepartmentEmergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:— Tuesday at 4:38 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.— Tuesday at 6:17 a.m. to the 700 block of Franklin Street for a male.— Tuesday at 7:47 a.m. to the 1100 block of Jones Street for a female.— Tuesday at 9:47 a.m. to the 1200 block of Louisa Street for a female, no treatment or transport.— Tuesday at 11:42 a.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a female.— Tuesday at 12:09 p.m. to the 200 block of Lynn Street for a male, no treatment or transport.— Tuesday at 1:20 p.m. to the 300 block of North Avenue for a lift assist.— Tuesday at 4:56 p.m. to the 800 block of Clark Street for a male.— Tuesday at 8:04 p.m. to the 300 block of South Water Street for a female who was treated, but no transported.— Tuesday at 8:15 p.m. to Fifth and Milwaukee streets for a male.— Tuesday at 10:12 p.m. to the 100 block of Jones Street for a female who was not treated and transported.— Tuesday at 11:57 p.m. to the 1200 block of Steeplechase Drive for a female.Unless otherwise noted, all were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.Fire calls: No calls to report. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Diane Graff Author email Follow Diane Graff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Bond for woman in city chase bumped up Joel D. Melcher Man charged with three counts of child sex assault James A. Kraemer Police search Church Street home for suspect Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
