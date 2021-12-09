Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Tuesday at 7:42 a.m. to North Fourth Street and State Highway 16 for a female.

— Tuesday at 10:10 a.m. to the 300 block of Lauren Lane for a female.

— Tuesday at 11:59 a.m. to the 300 block of West Main Street for a female.

— Tuesday at 2.24 p.m. to the 300 block of North Church Street to assist another agency.

— Tuesday at 5:33 p.m. to the 100 block of Freemont Street for a female.

— Tuesday at 5:50 p.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a female.

— Tuesday at 9:36 p.m. to the 800 block of Clark Street for a male.

Unless otherwise noted, all were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

