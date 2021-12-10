Watertown Fire Department

Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Wednesday at 8:52 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male who was treated and not transported.

— Wednesday at 10:24 p.m. to the W4500 block of Thrush Road in Lebanon for a female.

Otherwise noted, all patients were treated and taken to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls:

Firefighters were called to the following locations:

— Wednesday at 7:46 a.m. to the 1100 block of North Fourth Street for a gas odor.

— Wednesday at 8:58 a.m. for a mutual aid call to a building fire in the N7400 block of Vicksburg Way in Ixonia.

Recommended for you

Load comments