JUNEAU — A Fond du Lac woman is accused of breaking into a Watertown home and causing $51,362.53 in damages.
Alyssa Cruz, 33, was charged with felony counts of burglary of a building or dwelling and criminal damage to property. If convicted, she can face up to 16 years in prison and a $45,000 fine.
Watertown police were called to a residence in April after the property owner reported that someone had broken into her house and “destroyed” it. The victim reportedly identified Cruz as the culprit, according to the criminal complaint.
According to the criminal complaint, furniture, mirrors and televisions were smashed, pots and pans were emptied out of the cabinets and a section of the outside fence was damaged.
The victim told police Cruz had come to the house before the incident because she has two children and their father was at the Watertown home. The father told police he did not want her around his children, which caused the two of them to have an argument. The victim said Cruz is no longer with him, but he was there because they were “trying to work some things out,” the complaint stated.
After Cruz and the man had their argument, the victim and the man left the house and could see Cruz sitting in her car, which was parked on the street near the victim’s home.
The victim said she met Cruz a while ago and has been trying to help her. There victim has allowed her to stay with her in the past, the complaint stated.
The victim told police as far as she knows Cruz is homeless, according to the complaint.
When police questioned Cruz, she said she was angry, but not with the homeowner. She also told police she had offered to come back to the house and clean it.
Cruz has an initial appearance scheduled Sept 12 in Dodge County Circuit Court.
