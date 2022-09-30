Mark Shingler has a new-found respect for hurricanes.
“I just never witnessed how massive and huge these storms truly are,” he told the Daily Times Thursday.
Shingler, a former Watertown Daily Times advertising representative, and his wife, Judy, moved to The Villages in Florida in December 2020.
Until this week, Shingler never experienced a hurricane.
Hurricane Ian came ashore Wednesday as one of the most powerful storms to menace the United States in decades, just short of the rarest and strongest class of hurricane, a Category 5.
A storm reaches that classification on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Scale when its winds exceed 157 miles per hour. Ian’s winds appeared to top out at 155 m.p.h., and had weakened slightly before making landfall at 3:05 p.m., according to the National Hurricane Center.
Water levels in Naples, Fla. reached more than 6 feet above normal high tide, a record, as Hurricane Ian neared landfall, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The station’s previous record 4.25 feet above high tide was set during Hurricane Irma five years ago.
“This could be in the top three hurricanes of all time,” Shingler said. “We didn’t take a direct hit from it, but even being on its outer edges, we had winds at 50 m.p.h. and heavy rainfall. It’s an experience.”
Shingler said he didn’t lose power during the storm, but friends, who lived about seven miles away, did.
“We were lucky,” he said. “We had debris like downed branches, wind and rain, but no flooding like in other communities here in Florida. If I never live through another one I’ll be happy. These hurricanes really got my attention.”
Shingler said he and his wife attended the Green Bay Packers game Sunday against the Tampa Buccaneers.
“We had seen the bay in Tampa when we went to the game, but when the hurricane hit it the storm sucked the water right out of the bay and into the ocean,” Shingler said. “That floored me. I never heard of that happening before. The water gradually works its way back in the bay, but to have a hurricane suck the water out of it. That’s just amazing. I never knew that.”
The Shinglers were not the only ones from Wisconsin who toughed out Hurricane Ian.
Dodge County Supervisor Kira Sheahan-Malloy and her husband, Michael, hunkered down Wednesday night with their two basenjis, Pita and Andy, in a newly constructed warehouse in Naples, Fla.
Michael, who works is a general contractor for a construction company, works in Florida for the better part of a year. He has lives in an apartment complex. However, the apartment has glass windows and no storm shutters so the couple headed for the warehouse.
“We don’t have any electricity and the roads are flooded over,” Kira told the Daily Times late Wednesday. “This is our first hurricane. We don’t know what to expect. It’s the anxiety of not knowing what is going to happen next.”
“We’re only nine miles from the coast and there are a lot of canals by us that are flooded,” Michael said. “There are downed trees and power lines.”
He explained a hurricane travels counter clockwise and on the east side of Hurricane Ian came the heaviest rains and wind squalls.
“The side with the heavy rains and strong winds is what is called the ‘dirty side’ of the hurricane,” Michael said. “We’re on the dirty side of it.”
When Hurricane Ian hit Florida it traveled from west to east and pushed the water inland.
“Once it passed, we got the storm surge,” Michael said.
Kira and Michael said they were well prepared for Hurricane Ian’s wrath.
“We knew it was coming,” she said.
“We began preparing for this over the weekend by buying water and food like peanut butter that would keep over several days,” Michael said. “On Sunday, there was no bottled water to be found in Naples.”
Fort Myers, which is 40 miles north of the couple, had a two mile line of cars waiting to fill their tanks with gasoline, Kira said.
Michael said he called The Home Depot and a woman answered and said, “We don’t have any gas cans or generators. Is there anything else I can help you with?”
Shingler said Florida has been really good with preparing their residents for a hurricane, which is likely why local hardware stores were out of gas cans and generators.
He said about four to six days before the storm clobbered Florida the local and state governments warned residents to evacuate and news stations didn’t speak of anything else but Hurricane Ian.
“They were on top of it,” he said. “The utility companies are ready to get out there and get the power back on for its residents.”
And what a difference a day makes.
On Thursday, Kira said she and Michael are back at the apartment.
Michael said his neighbor is out searching for his parents.
“I suspect recovery and repair will be as bad as the storm itself,” he said.
Kira said there was nothing but sunshine and blue skies early Thursday afternoon.
“It’s eerie,” she said. “You’d never know there’d been a devastating hurricane 24 hours ago,” she said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.