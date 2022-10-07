PORTLAND – A fire in the Town of Portland early Friday afternoon destroyed a barn.
Multiple fire departments were called for mutual aid to contain the blaze at N1749 Yerges Road.
The steel and brick cattle barn housed cattle, deputy chief Chris Abell of Clyman-Lowell-Reeseville Fire and Rescue told the Daily Times. He said there were no animals inside the barn and no livestock was harmed during the blaze.
When the first crews arrived they could see flames shooting through the roof of the with wood-framed building with black smoke coming out from both ends of it.
Abell said his department received the call at 1:25 p.m. and additional fire departments were needed for manpower.
“We didn’t want to overwork the firefighters,” Abell said. “We wanted to keep them safe and healthy."
Abell said the fire was difficult to knock down because of the steel construction.
“Any structure with steel construction is difficult to work with because once they begin to fall into themselves the steel contains the heat and makes it harder to get to the hot spots,” he said.
He said the wind also posed some difficulty with flying embers. Abell said firefighters needed additional water tenders at the property
Abell said he would not comment on the damage estimate or what caused the fire.
There were no injuries to the property owner or firefighters.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.