Fatal fire remains under investigation

Watertown police are continuing their investigation into a fatal fire that occurred April 8 at Watertown East Apartments.
A fire victim was found in the apartment unit and was taken to the Watertown Regional Medical Center, and there later succumbed to the injuries.
The Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the victim as Tramesha Smith, 31.
Watertown Assistant Police Chief Ben Olsen said Friday he is unable to release any further information. He said it remains an undergoing investigation by his department.
Then Watertown Fire Chief Kraig Biefeld, who has since retired, said his department was called at 3:49 a.m. to the Watertown East Apartments, 1153 Boughton St. for a report of an apartment with a large amount of smoke coming from it.
The fire was called in by another tenant at the apartment complex, Biefeld said there was a report of victims in the fire.
He said when fire units arrived, they entered the apartment and began a search for victims. Firefighters were also able to knock down the fire, Biefeld said.
He said the fire was contained to the apartment unit. Biefeld did not know the cause of the fire. However, he said the damage to the unit was extensive. He estimated them to be more than $30,000.
Biefeld said there were no working fire detectors present in the apartment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.