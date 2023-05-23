One Watertown family tries to continue their tradition of placing flags on veterans’ graves.The family members were busy placing flags at vets’ graves Sunday. They include: Cory Peters, back, from left, Jessica Peters (Cory’s wife), Kris Peters (Mark’s wife), Mark Peters, Kay Parham (Mark and Kris Peters’ daughter) and Michael Parham (Kay’s husband and U.S. Army veteran). In the front row, from left, are Charlee Rae Peters, Layla Peters, Ivan Peters and Olivia Parham.
CONTRIBUTED
Cory Peters of Watertown took a photo of his son, Ivan, who was took a break from placing flags at fallen soldiers’ gravesites.
Mark Peters and his family were busy Sunday placing flags at the gravesites of fallen U.S. soldiers at St. Henry’s Catholic Cemetery in Watertown.
Joining Peters was his son, Cory, and four of the elder Peters’ grandchildren.
Cory’s great-grandfather and Peters’ grandfather, who served as a mechanic in the U.S. Army in World War II is buried at St. Henry’s Catholic Cemetery.
However, Peters’ grandfather, Oswald “Ozzie” Peters, was not just an ordinary military mechanic. When he got out of the service, Ozzie became a commander of Watertown Legion Post 189, and marked a six-decade membership in its ranks. It was Ozzie who passed along an interest in graveside flag placement and commemoration to Peters’ father, Jerry Peters.
Jerry Peters wasted no time in joining the military after high school. Following graduation, he went into the U.S. Navy. The Vietnam War was just beginning, but Jerry Peters remained stateside his entire time. He left the U.S. Navy in October 1963 and came back to Watertown to work, said his son, Mark Peters.
“Dad was a big part of the Watertown American Legion Post 189 success, and top fundraiser for many years,” said Mark Peters. “He got that from his dad who was also top fundraiser for many years. Just like my grandpa, my dad, Jerry, was a go-getter when it came to anything to do with veterans. He worked so hard — for many years — for any veteran.”
Jerry Peters is buried at St. Mark’s Cemetery in Watertown.
