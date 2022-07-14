JEFFERSON — The Badger Truck Pull will usher in the evening today at the Jefferson County Fair.
The competition includes the Open Stock 6200, Super Stock 6200 and the Super Street Diesel 8000. The trucks will compete to pull the “Eliminator” down the 300-foot track.
Jefferson County truck owners are also invited to try their luck Thursday against the “Eliminator” in the street stock gas and the street stock diesel classes.
The event, which is free with fair admission, will take place at the grandstand.
The cost for adults is $10. Seniors, who are 62 and older, will pay $5. Children, 5 to 12, cost $5 and kids under five are free.
Appearing daily at the fair are the Pier Pups Dock Diving from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday to Sunday, Wolves of the World at 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and Sunday 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. The pig and duck races return Wednesday through Saturday at 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. There will be held at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Thursday’s events include:
9 a.m. to 4:00 PM — Music and Drama presentations — Generac Activity Center Stage
9 a.m. — Swine show — Meat Animal Projects building
9 a.m. — Goat show — Sheep barn
9 a.m. — Horse and Pony show — North Arena
9 a.m. — Rocket Launch
11 a.m. — Poultry show — Poultry barn
2 p.m. — Cat show — East Building
4 p.m. — Carnival opens (wristbands — $35)
4 p.m. — Jefferson County Sheriff K9 Demonstration — Generac Activity Center Stage
5:30 p.m. — Silverback — Miller Lite tent
6 p.m. — Dairy Showmanship — Indoor Arena
6:30 p.m. — Badger Truck Pull — Grandstand
9 p.m. — Roxtar — Miller Lite Tent
Music will return to the Jefferson County Fair’s grandstand Friday night with Kip Moore with Nora Collins.
Kip Moore splashed into the mainstream with the double-platinum “Something’ Bout a Truck” in 2012, then followed up with three more best number one hits with “Hey Pretty Girl,” “Beer Money,” and “More Girls Like You.” He toured the world headlining his own shows, earning acclaim and a fierce following.
Nora Collins brings a youthful originality to country music — a style she describes as “fun, flirty, relatable and honest.”
The Wisconsin native has been performing since she was a teenager, playing more than 200 shows a years and picking up multiple Best of Milwaukee awards as a female vocalist and best acoustic musician.
Tickets are still available for the show.
Other events Friday at the Jefferson County Fair include:
9 a.m. — Dairy show — Indoor Arena
9 a.m. — Poultry show — Poultry barn
10 a.m. — Exhibitor interviews with WSLD — Generac Activity Center Stage
10 a.m. — Draft Horse show (halter) — West Arena
11 a.m. — Learn About 4-H: Crops and Soil — Generac Activity Center Stage
Noon — Sustain Jefferson Presentation — GENERAC Activity Center Stage
Noon — Carnival opens (Kids Day wristbands — $20 until 4 p.m./ $40 after 4 p.m.)
1 p.m. — Jefferson County Sheriff K9 Demonstration — Generac Activity Center Stage
2 p.m. — Ticket to Ride — Miller Lite Tent
4 p.m. — Jefferson County Sheriff K9 Demonstration — Generac Activity Center Stage
4:30 p.m. — Draft Horse show (cart) — West Arena
5:30 p.m. — Floyd & Associates — Miller Lite tent
8 p.m. — Kip Moore with Nora Collins — Grandstand
10:30 p.m. — Madison County — Miller Lite tent
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.