JUNEAU — Wednesday offered another of those idyllic spring moments with partly sunny skies and slightly cool breezes that seem to invariably grace Dodge County Law Enforcement Memorial ceremonies.
While the subject matter was somber, the mood was also one of hope and optimism for the future of police work in the U.S.
“Wisconsin has lost four officer this year making it the deadliest year for Wisconsin law enforcement in decades,” said Watertown Police Chief Robert Kaminski, who also serves as the Dodge County Executive Law Enforcement Association president. “The past couple of years have brought challenges to the law enforcement profession.”
In 1962, U.S. President John F. Kennedy signed the law that designated May 15 as “Peace Officers Memorial Day” and the week it is in as “Peace Officers Memorial Week,” Kaminski said.
“We are here today to express our gratitude to the law enforcement professionals who serve Dodge County and pay tribute to those that have sacrificed and given their life serving citizens across the country in the name of public safety and security,” he added.
One of the biggest challenges police departments are facing is hiring future law enforcement officers, Kaminski said.
“All of the departments here today are facing many of the same problems and I think we would all say our biggest problem is hiring,” he said.
“Fewer and fewer people are choosing law enforcement as a profession. We struggle to hire qualified candidates and we struggle to get those candidates trained.”
Despite the challenges those in law enforcement will continue to persevere and continue their mission to protect and serve the citizens in their cities, counties and state, Kaminski said.
“Men and women will continue to join the ranks of law enforcement. And, although I pray not, I know we will continue to add names to law enforcement memorials across the country,” he said. “Men and women will pay the ultimate sacrifice protecting others from the evil around us. I truly believe that the vast majority of those in law enforcement are professionals that believe in doing the right thing for the right reasons and would lay down their lives to protect those they serve.”
The U.S. has 800,000 sworn law enforcement officers, Kaminski said.
“Since the first reported police death in 1786 there have been more than 22,000 law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty,” he said. “In 2022, there were a total of 118 reported officer deaths in our country. So our mission and reason for gathering today is to remember and honor those that have fallen.”
Wisconsin Supreme Court Chief Justice Annette Ziegler also spoke at the event.
“Wisconsin was actually fortunate in 2022 to have no law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty,” she said. “However, so far this year, four officers have been killed and that’s the highest amount since 2000. These officers were doing their jobs. One was shot while arresting a robbery suspect. Two were shot when they were conducting a traffic stop. Another was shot while responding to a suspected drunken driver in a ditch.”
When most people go to work each day their families do not need to worry too much, Zeigler said.
“We’re not called to intervene in inherently dangerous situations or circumstances that potentially put our lives on the line,” she said. “Yet, that’s exactly what law enforcement does for us each and every day.”
Law enforcement isn’t just a job, but a calling, Ziegler said.
“Law enforcement is unquestionably a noble profession. The requirements of a good law enforcement officer is having humanity, compassion and using good discretion,” she said. “Law enforcement officers are alert and wise for each of us. They use their skills to protect and to prevent crimes. They protect us all.”
Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt, who followed Ziegler, listed the names of the Dodge County officers lost in duty as far back as 1882. These officers were lost to gunfire, motorcycle or vehicle crashes, head injuries, a bludgeoning, heart attack and a helicopter crash.
Those fallen officers include: Marshal William Gibson, Horicon Police Department, Oct. 19, 1882; Officer Hugo Lisko, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Sept. 27, 1926; Officer Kurth Bentz, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, May 8, 1936; Chief Charles Liebenow Sr., Horicon Police Department, June 2, 1941; Guard David Davies, Central State Hospital, Department of Corrections, Dec. 10, 1945; Sheriff Herbert Schwantes, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Jan. 5, 1954; Detective Donley Dye, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, June 26, 1978; Chief Gene Zangl, Mayville Police Department, Feb. 14, 1985; Officer Gary Maas (formerly of Horicon) Yuma, Arizona Police Department, April 9, 1986; Capt. Thomas Beahm, Burke Center-Department of Corrections, Aug. 17, 1994; Deputy Sung Bang, Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, Aug. 17, 2000 and Deputy Ralph Zylka, Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, Aug. 17, 2000.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.