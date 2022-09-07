FORT ATKINSON — The Unity Project is hosting the Fifth Annual Fort Fall Fiesta — 2020 saw the event sidelined — on Sept. 17 from noon to 4 p.m. in Jones Park.
The Unity Project, along with numerous sponsors, invite the community to their fall party.
"This bilingual festival brings together both the English and Spanish speakers of the Fort community for an afternoon of food, music, dancing, and kids’ activities," said Laura Mathis of The Unity Project. "Once again, the husband and wife team of former Brewers’ pitcher Jose Mieses and Whitney Townsend will emcee the event and do salsa dance demonstrations."
She said that, this year, in addition to the Spanish language congregation of First United Methodist Church providing its authentic Hispanic specialty foods, La Morenita, will be serving its tacos.
"For those desiring simpler fare, the husband-wife duo of Jim Marousis and Karen Reinhardt return to manage the Unity Project hotdog stand," Mathis said. "Two Fort-favs will once again be there to round out the menu. Beauty & the Bean will be on site with its adorable mobile unit to provide caffeine and other treats. And Frostie Freeze returns to serve up its delicious ice cream. This year, local DJ, Jose Ramirez, will be on the scene to provide a greater variety of Latinx music and to lend his party-making personality to the event."
Cub Scouts #137 are bringing back the bouncy obstacle course. There will be a bounce house, as well. The Humane Society will offer face painting at its booth.
Mathis said the EL teachers and Badgerland After School Enrichment have been important contributors to this event from the beginning, creating activities and a welcoming atmosphere.
"But many of the exhibitors provide something kid-friendly, whether it be an activity or a fun freebie item to take home," she said. "Exhibitors are required to have at least one piece of literature in Spanish to introduce their organization to Spanish-speaking community members. There will be 30-plus local exhibitors. Many of the exhibitors represent important community services, so this is a chance to learn about the community while having an afternoon of fun."
The event was originally created at the direction of Scott Lastusky, a now-retired Fort Atkinson Parks & Recreation director, who observed a lack of Hispanic children in parks & recreation’s programming and wanted to do an outreach to ensure Spanish-language families knew about the offerings of his department. He reached out to the Unity Project, a brand new organization at that time, to be his partner.
"The Unity Project is honored to be parks & Recreation’s partner and is equally honored to continue to host the bilingual festival," Mathis said. "The Unity Project’s mission is to promote a sense of acceptance and belonging among all members of the community."
