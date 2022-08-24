BEAVER DAM — Mother Nature couldn’t stop the fun at this year’s Dodge County Fair.
“It may have rained Saturday, but it didn’t keep people from attending the fair,” said Dale Norenberg, Dodge County Fair Association vice president. “We had a variety of things to do and see. We had something for everyone.
“The crowd Friday was tremendous,” he said. “When I looked in on those attending Russell Dickerson’s concert, the people were having a blast — singing, dancing and having fun. It was great to see people smiling again. A good time was had by all.”
He said from what he noticed teenagers kept their cell phones in their pockets because they were talking to one another, laughing and making new friends.
“That was great to see,” Norenberg said.
Norenberg added there were no major problems with this year’s fair, which marked its 135th year (not including 2020, which was cancelled due to COVID-19).
“There were no problems with the electricity going out or the water not running for patrons on the fairgrounds,” he said. “It was a miracle.”
Norenberg said there were lines of people waiting at the lemonade stands through the fair’s five-day run.
“I also didn’t see the staff at Charlie’s (which serves hotdogs, corndogs, and French fries) sitting at all during the fair,” Norenberg said. “They were busy throughout the fair’s run.”
Dodge County Fair Association Treasurer Sharon Keil said despite the rain on Saturday every show that was booked went on.
“The tractor pull did miss one class out of the nine they ran because of the rain, but everything else went on as planned,” she said. “The temperature was great, too. It was in the 70s and sunny and not so sticky and humid. We had fabulous weather.”
Keil estimated 45,600 people came out to this year’s Dodge County Fair. She noted those numbers are very preliminary. She said nearly 46,600 came to the fair last year.
“We may be down a bit in our count, but we were still successful,” she said.
Norenberg said if anyone missed the fair there are opportunities at the Dodge County Fairgrounds from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 17 and, again, Oct. 1 to try some festival food and enjoy family entertainment.
He said the fair association board is also taking suggestions for next year. He encouraged those with ideas to email them to www.dodgecountyfairgrounds.com
“If you have an idea it would be good to get it to us as soon as possible,” he said. “We begin working on next year’s fair in September.”
