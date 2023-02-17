Kayla Garbrecht of Emmet was recently nominated to the National Kitchen and Bath Association’s 30 Under 30 Class of 2023. What this means is the National Kitchen and Bath Association picks 30 individuals under the age of 30 from across the U.S. and Canada that they feel are making strides in the industry through career accomplishments, education and industry status.
Kayla Garbrecht of Emmet was recently nominated to the National Kitchen and Bath Association’s 30 Under 30 Class of 2023. What this means is the National Kitchen and Bath Association picks 30 individuals under the age of 30 from across the U.S. and Canada that they feel are making strides in the industry through career accomplishments, education and industry status.
Garbrecht, 26, of Emmet, is the owner and the lead designer at Broken Arrow Cabinetry and Design, which she started in October of 2021.
She holds two associate degrees: with one in interior design and the other in interior design of kitchen and bath.
“I am similar to the equivalent of a dealer like Zuern Building Products and Design Center,” she said. “We will order what the customer wants from the manufacturer and then sell the products to the customers.”
What separates Garbrecht from others in her field is her focus on the critical thinking and the math of a remodel.
“In my first job, I was employed at a remodeling firm in Madison and there I drew all the plans for total remodels and that included the electrical and plumbing work, too,” she said. “I then worked for a Madison lumber company where I was employed as a general contractor and sold doors, cabinets and different finishings. I am not your regular interior design person who picks out the curtains and the pillows. I enjoy the math portion of remodels.”
A customer looking to remodel a kitchen or bathroom can speak with a contractor or go directly to Garbrecht, she said.
“I will go out to the person’s home, measure everything and then ask what they are looking for and from there get their proposal written up and then use a 3-D rendering so we can show the person what the new kitchen or bathroom will look like when it’s completed,” she said. “I want to get to know the people I am working with. It is much more of a personal experience working with me versus working with a big box store.”
The first appointment generally takes two hours, she said.
“We discuss the ideas they may have and likes and dislikes and what they may want to see in their home,” she said. “We will also talk about the appliances and if they’re looking to upgrade them or if they want to move them in the kitchen. I’ll ask them if they’re right or left handed because that makes a difference in a person’s kitchen.”
Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit two years ago, remodeling has also picked up, Garbrecht said.
“You have a lot more people working from their homes now,” she said. “I feel that the trend of remodeling is here to stay and will lead to more people looking to remodel their kitchens and baths.”
Generally, some will spend between $30,000-$60,000 to remodel their kitchens and about $20,000-$50,000 on their bathrooms, she said.
During a trip to Las Vegas where she was awarded the 30 under 30 honor, networking was a priority for Garbrecht, she said. It was also a time for seeing the trends that are making it to the Midwest.
“I am seeing a lot more wood tones versus painted cabinets and big islands in kitchens,” she said. “There are also more bold and brighter colors like the oranges, reds and pinks coming.
“People are purchasing homes now at an earlier age and what a versatile space,” Garbrecht added. “My favorite place is my house so I want others to feel that way, too. If I can help someone enjoy their home and their life a little bit more I will certainly work with the homeowner to accomplish just that.”
