Candidates are gradually coming forward in towns, village and cities—as well as on school boards—throughout Jefferson County.
The spring election is scheduled for April 4, 2023 and nomination papers and other statements of candidacy are due by Jan. 3, 2023. Some municipalities hold caucuses to determine their candidates.
Candidates were permitted to begin circulating their nomination papers on Dec. 1.
What follows is a partial list of most municipalities and school districts in the county where elections will be taking place in April of 2023. Nomination papers are available from the respective clerks and in most cases from municipal and school district web sites.
Town of ConcordAll board positions are open in Concord.
Chairman Dale Konle, supervisors Lloyd Zastrow and William Ingersoll, Clerk Brian Neumann and Treasurer James Zastrow are the incumbents. Ingersoll and Konle are not running for their officer positions on the board. However, Konle has taken out nomination papers for supervisor. Lloyd and James Zastrow, as well as Neumann have taken out nomination papers for their respective positions.
The Concord Town Hall is located at W1095 Concord Center Drive.
Town of IxoniaThree positions are open on the Ixonia Town Board this spring.
The offices of town president and two supervisors’ seats have incumbents with expiring terms. Incumbent chairman Perry T. Goetsch, incumbent supervisors Peter Mark and Rick Ziegler have taken out nominating papers. They are joined by newcomer Heather Harris, who is seeking a supervisor position.
The town hall is located at W1195 Marietta Ave., Ixonia.
Town of Lake MillsAll seats are open this spring.
Supervisor David Schroeder has requested a non-candidacy form from the town clerk.
Chairman Thomas Buechel, supervisors Jim Heinz and Schroeder, Clerk Robin Untz and Treasurer Sharon Guenterberg all have expiring terms, though no-one has taken out nominating papers as yet.
The town hall is located at 1111 S. Main St., Lake Mills.
Town of SullivanChairman Barry Boos, supervisors Paul Goeglein and John Kannard are all have terms expiring this spring. All have taken out nomination papers.
They are joined by newcomer Gary Jackson.
The Sullivan Town Hall is located at N3866 West Street, Sullivan.
Town of WaterlooAll positions in the town are open in the April election.
Town Chairman Scott Hassett, supervisors Larry Holzhueter and Jeremy Ellis, Treasurer Laurie Frey and Clerk Cindy Schroeder all have expiring terms.
The town engages in a caucus, scheduled to be held in-person at 7 p.m. before the Jan. 11 town meeting.
The town hall is located at N8193 State Road 89, Waterloo.
Town of WatertownThe position of town chairman is open in Watertown, as are two town supervisors positions.
Incumbent Chairman John Thoma and incumbent supervisors Blain Parsons and Robert Preuss have taken out nominating papers. The town hall is located at N8302 High Road, Watertown.
Village of Johnson CreekVillage president and three trustee seats are open coming open for the village board this spring.
Incumbent village president is John Swisher and incumbent trustees Bev Deppe, Mike Saindon and Tim Semo have all taken out nomination papers for their positions.
Semo also taking out nomination papers to challenge for Swisher for the village presidency. The hall is located at 125 Depot St., Johnson Creek.
Village of Sullivan
The positions of village president and two trustees are open in next spring’s election in the village.
Incumbent village president Roberta Montague is not seeking reelection. Gary Kernodle has taken out papers seeking the village presidency
Incumbent trustee Sean Kevin newcomer James Cosgrove are so far seeking the open trustee seats.
The hall is located at 500 Madison Ave.
City of Fort AtkinsonThere are three positions open on the city’s common council this spring.
Incumbent council members Megan Hartwick, Mason Becker have so far declared their candidacy. Council president Chris Scherer has not.
Newcomer Kyle Jaeckel has also joined the race.
City hall is located at 101 N. Main St.
City of JeffersonSeveral alderperson-at-large face expiring terms this spring.
Incumbent Alderwoman Beth Brandel has signed a statement of non-candidacy.
Incumbents Toby Tully, Jr., Peg M. Beyer and Laurie Teeter have taken out nomination papers, joined by newcomer Lynda Stone.
Jefferson Municipal Court Judge JoAnn L. Miller has also taken out nominating papers.
City hall is located at 317 S. Main St. Jefferson.
City of Lake MillsTwo members of the Lake Mills City Council face the expiration of three-year terms this spring.
Incumbents include District No. 1 council member and vice-president Liesa Kerler and District No. 2 council member and council president Gregory Waters.
City hall is located at 200 Water St.
City of WaterlooMayer Jenifer Quimby and Ward 3 alderperson Timothy Thomas face the expiration of four-year terms this spring.
Both have taken out nomination papers.
If a primary is necessary, it will be held on Feb. 21.
City hall is located at 136 Monroe St., Waterloo.
Jefferson School DistrictThe district has two at-large seats open for three-year terms.
Incumbent Richard Lovett has filed his statement of non-candidacy.
Matthew Peltier has filed to run. No other candidates have come forward.
The district office is at 206 S. Taft Ave.
The Johnson Creek School DistrictTwo three-year terms on the board of education are open this spring.
Neither incumbent Janelle Kwarciany nor incumbent Richard Wrensch are running again.
The district office is at 455 Aztalan St.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.