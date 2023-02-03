Flood
Jefferson School District Director of Buildings and Grounds Tim Graffin, left, met in the basement of East Elementary School Thursday with school district administrator Charles Urness and two staff members from Total Mechanical of Waukesha, Ethan Kelly and Nick Kelchner, right. The four discussed how to proceed with getting the building back up and running after a water main broke. RHD Plumbing, Inc., of Stoughton, was also involved in getting the building functioning again.

 Steve Sharp

JEFFERSON — Jefferson school district officials expect students to be back to classes at East Elementary School on Monday following a water main break.

The break occurred Wednesday afternoon under the building and had classes for the school's 311 students canceled Thursday into today. East Elementary serves students in 4K through fifth grade.

