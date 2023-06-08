While EAA Chapter 320 President Eric Wegner looks on, Jeff Baum, president and chief executive officer of Wisconsin Aviation Inc., congratulates the chapter for taking the next step and constructing a hangar.
Rick Stegehuis, hangar building committee member, from left, Trav Hardy, construction foreman; Jeff Baum, president and chief executive officer of Wisconsin Aviation Inc.; Charlie Becker, EAA chapter network director; John Puttrie, EAA Chapter 320 vice president and hanger building committee member; Eric Wegner, EAA Chapter 320 president, Terry Turk, Watertown airport commission chairperson, Steve Board, Watertown alderperson and director of Watertown’s Chamber of Commerce and Tom Klug, Watertown airport commission member participated Wednesday in a groundbreaking ceremony for a new hangar at Watertown Municipal Airport.
Members of the Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 320 broke ground Wednesday morning for a new hangar at the Watertown Municipal Airport.
“We’re trying to put Watertown on the map and not make it a flyover city anymore,” EAA Chapter 320 President Eric Wegner said. “We want to have a home. You can’t have a chapter without having a place to gather. We’re really excited about this.”
