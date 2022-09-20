JEFFERSON — Jefferson County is offering help to persons who are eligible to have their driver’s licenses reinstated, but are encountering challenges in doing so and a clinic on the subject has been set Oct. 11 from 3-6 p.m. at the Jefferson Public Library.
The event and other assistance is free.
“The Jefferson County Community Justice Collaborating Council has partnered with Lift Wisconsin to assist Jefferson County residents, those working in Jefferson County and persons with significant ties to Jefferson County in restoring driver’s licenses to those eligible,” said Craig Holler, director and coordinator at the CJCC.
A study by the CJCC showed roughly 57% of those arrested for operating while suspended or revocation from January, 2018, through May, 2021, had the ability to reinstate their licenses at the time of their arrest.
According to Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles records, in 2021, there were more than 3,000 county residents suspended for non-payment of fees or fines. There were more than 1,100 county residents suspended for issues such as failing to complete a course, failing to complete a driver’s safety plan assessment, or insurance cancellation.
“Many of these individuals are eligible to reinstate their licenses after addressing these issues,” Holler said. “The driver’s license restoration clinics will assist these individuals in overcoming these barriers to obtaining a valid license. Legal assistance will be provided by Legal Action of Wisconsin.”
Spanish translation services will be provided when needed, according to Holler.
The first drivers license restoration clinics, for now, are set to run through the end of this year, with one each — in addition to the one in October — in November and December. Holler said the goal is to continue the program in 2023.
“Anything that can be done to educate individuals, who have lost their license and are unsure on how to get it back, is welcomed,” said Jefferson County Branch 4 Judge Ben Brantmeier. “This free clinic is a great resource to cut through the red tape, complete what is necessary and get a driver’s license. It will only make our roads safer for everyone.”
“It is to the benefit of everyone in our community to have validly licensed and insured drivers on our roads,” said Jefferson County District Attorney Monica Hall. “In our largely rural county, it’s hard to get to work, school, doctor’s appointments, the grocery store, frankly, anywhere, without taking a car. For some people, finding the path to having a valid license is intimidating. We are excited to have a resource available to assist people so they can legally re-join us on the roads.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.