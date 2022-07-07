MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction released an estimate of the general school aids each public school district will receive for the 2022-23 school year with some districts in the area receiving more than the previous year and others reductions.
For the Watertown Unified School District in the coming school year, state aid is estimated to increase 6.76% from the 2022-21 school year. Watertown is projected to receive $25,873,322 for the 2022-23 school year, compared to $24,234,596 it received the past school year, an increase of $1,638,726.
Watertown is estimated to receive the largest dollar-amount increase in state aid of the school districts in Jefferson and Dodge counties.
The Fort Atkinson School District is earmarked to receive $19,002,940 in the coming school year, compared to $17,797,411 it received in the 2021-22 school year, an increase of $1,205,529 or 6.77%.
Other districts projected to receive an increase in aid include the Waterloo School District with $5,953,633 projected for 2022-23, compared to $5,650,648 the district received the past year, an increase of $301,029 or 5.33%.
Johnson Creek School District is projected to receive $4,819,794 in 2022-23, an increase of $541,635 from the 2021-22 state aid of $4,278,159. Lake Mills School District is also expected to receive an increase in aid, from $8,951,541 this past year to $9,27,472 this coming year for an increase of 3.64%.
The Dodgeland School District is estimated to receive $5,249,471 for the 2022-23 school year, up from $5,296,908 it received this past year for a 3.27% increase.
Two area school districts are projected to receive a decrease in funding.
The Jefferson School District is estimated to receive $12,267,955 for the 2022-23 school year, down from $12,315,435 it received this past year, for a decrease of $47,480 or 0.39%.
The Hustisford School District is also estimated to receive less state funding, from $1,763,284 it received this past school year to $1,715,480 for the coming school year. It is a decreae of $47,804 or 2.73% for the small district.
The estimate is based on budgeted dollars submitted by school districts. This estimate allows school districts to develop the 2022-23 school year budget. The DPI will certify general school aid amounts based on audited data in October 2022.
Estimated general school aids for 2022-23 total $5.2 billion, representing an increase of 3.7% from last year.
Districts were not provided with an allowable increase to their revenue limits, meaning any new aid they receive is required to offset property taxes. Payments to districts will increase an estimated $195.5 million because of an increase of $188 million per the state budget and a decrease in the required Milwaukee Public Schools funding for the Milwaukee Parental Choice Program.
Of the state’s 421 school districts, 68.9% (290 districts) are estimated to receive more general aids than in 2021-22, while 29.9% of districts (126) are estimated to receive less. Five districts are estimated to have no change in aid between the 2021-22 and 2022-23 fiscal years.
Notably, 56 districts are estimated to receive the maximum 15% decrease under the state’s hold harmless aid provision, 12 fewer than last year. A district’s general aids can increase or decrease due to changes in any of the three local factors comprising Wisconsin’s general equalization aid formula — property valuation, enrollment, and shared costs — as well as a difference in funds available from the state.
While school districts received a significant investment from various federal stimulus efforts, these federal funds have a spending deadline and will not renew after 2024. Facing the absence of a state commitment of new spending through revenue limit growth, districts looking to invest their federal dollars in programming for learners will continue to struggle with how to plan for a fiscal cliff scenario in the 2024-25 school year, according to the DPI.
General school aids are the largest form of state support for Wisconsin public schools, offsetting local property taxes under state-imposed revenue limits. Wisconsin statutes require the department to publish estimated aid amounts by July 1 each year.
The estimate is based on the most recent 2021-22 budget and pupil count data reported by school districts to DPI. On Oct. 15, DPI will certify amounts for 2022-23 general school aids based on audited data.
The department’s July 1 aid estimate does not include per-pupil categorical aid, which will be based on student membership from the 2022-23, 2021-22, and 2020-21 school years (third Friday in September count). Per-pupil aid will be paid in March 2023; under current law, it will be paid at $742 per pupil.
