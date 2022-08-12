Central Block
The Central Block building, 300 E. Main St, is one of the buildings that got a major facelift from the Watertown Redevelopment Authority’s revolving loan program.

 Contributed

With all attention focused on the construction of the Bentzin Family Town Square, the Watertown Redevelopment Authority’s revolving loan program quietly passed a $1M milestone.

Established in December 2017, the program is designed to stimulate rehabilitation and redevelopment of commercial real estate within Watertown’s downtown commercial corridor.

