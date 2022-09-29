South Main Street Bridge
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will conduct a public meeting Wednesday to discuss the pending reconstruction of the South Main Street Bridge over the Rock River just south of Jefferson's downtown. This is the bridge, looking northeast, on Thursday afternoon.

 Steve Sharp

JEFFERSON — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will conduct a public meeting Wednesday to discuss the reconstruction of the 64-year-old South Main Street Bridge over the Rock River just south of Jefferson's downtown.

The meeting will run from 5 to 6 p.m. at Jefferson's city hall in the council chambers, 317 S. Main St., Jefferson.

