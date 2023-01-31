SULLIVAN — Below-average snowfall in Milwaukee and above-average snowfall in Madison this winter mean Jefferson and Dodge counties have received average snowfall, according to the National Weather Service.
Saturday’s snowstorm, which began in the morning and ended around midnight, dropped 8.9 inches at the National Weather Service in Sullivan. Watertown was blanketed with 8 inches; Jefferson and Palmyra, 8.5 inches; and Waterloo, 7.1 inches.
“The storm originated in the west/northwestern U.S., moved through the plains states and then came through the Great Lakes,” Sullivan-based NWS Meteorologist Denny VanCleeve said, adding the rest of the workweek will likely be mostly dry and cold. “That’s the price you pay for sun at this time of the year. It gets very cold.”
About 21 inches of snow have fallen this winter in Milwaukee. That’s 6.4 inches below normal. Madison has received a total of 34.1 inches of snow so far, 5.8 inches above normal, according to VanCleeve
“So this storm helped patch things up, in terms of bringing Jefferson County more into line with what it should be getting this winter,” VanCleeve said.
The public should be wary of the cold this week, VanCleeve said.
“The main thing is that, on Tuesday morning, people should bring a hat and gloves with them,” he said, noting wind chills will be in the range of 20-25 degrees below zero.
Tony Peirick, a dairy farmer west of Watertown and president of the Dodge County Farmers for Healthy Soil Healthy Water group, said snow is not only important for charging the water table, but it protects winter crops, such as alfalfa and winter wheat.
“Snow acts as insulation and protects our crops that survive over winter,” he said. “It protects them from the effects of freezing and thawing in the spring.”
Jefferson County Highway Department plow drivers worked through the storm, said highway department operations manager Brian Udovich.
“We were busy, but there were no real problems,” he said.
The snow was a fairly normal situation for late January, Udovich said.
“We had a lot of snow — more than what was forecast and that threw everyone for a little bit of a loop,” he said. “The winds didn’t pick up really bad. With the temps being so low, the snow was light and fluffy and that tends to drift. So that was some of what we had to watch for on some of the roads. It just depends on wind direction and the orientation of the roads.”
Things also went well for the Dodge County Highway Department.
“The guys did a good job and traffic was cooperative,” Dodge County Highway Department Commissioner Brian Field said. “Temps dropped, but we got to the snow before it froze to the roads and we are not being plagued with a lot of ice. I’m glad it wasn’t as windy as it could have been. That is always nice.”
