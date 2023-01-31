SULLIVAN — Below-average snowfall in Milwaukee and above-average snowfall in Madison this winter mean Jefferson and Dodge counties have received average snowfall, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday’s snowstorm, which began in the morning and ended around midnight, dropped 8.9 inches at the National Weather Service in Sullivan. Watertown was blanketed with 8 inches; Jefferson and Palmyra, 8.5 inches; and Waterloo, 7.1 inches.

