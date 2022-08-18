The Dodge County Highway Department will be applying an oil and chip seal to several highways starting Tuesday, weather permitting:
On the west side of Dodge County:
County Highway AW from County Highway A to Jersey Road – Tuesday
County Highway AA from State Highway 73 to County Highway A – Wednesday
County Highway I from State Highway 19 to County Highway T – Wednesday
On the east side of Dodge County:
County Highway DJ from State Highway 60 to Juneau – Thursday
County Highway E from County Highway ME to Hustisford – Aug. 29
County Highway R from Hustisford to State Highway 67 – Aug. 30
This maintenance is necessary to protect the road surface from deterioration through oxidation. As a result of the sealcoating process, there will be loose gravel chips on the road surface. The Highway Department will sweep the roads twice and apply traffic marking within one week, weather permitting.
Work should be completed in one month, weather permitting.
To minimize and prevent damage to windshields, headlights, and paint on vehicles, the Highway Department requests that motorists reduce speed and please observe the signs that will be posted on the above-mentioned highways. The department asks that motorists drive in a manner considerate of other motorists and the construction crews, and if possible, use an alternate route during sealcoat application.
