JUNEAU — Class was in session last week for Dodge County supervisors. The subject: open meeting law.
One area covered by Sarah Diedrick-Kasdorf, a director of outreach and member engagement with Wisconsin Counties Association, was public comment.
JUNEAU — Class was in session last week for Dodge County supervisors. The subject: open meeting law.
One area covered by Sarah Diedrick-Kasdorf, a director of outreach and member engagement with Wisconsin Counties Association, was public comment.
“Now, citizens do not have the right to speak or actively participate in the meeting…there is no right to the public comment period within state statute…it’s allowable but it is not required,” Diedrick-Kasdorf said. “If you allow a public comment period, what we suggest and highly recommend is that you are very specific within your county board rules as to how that public comment period will be conducted…Do you need to sign in first? Is it going to be for 30 minutes? Are we going to allow public comment for 20 minutes? How long does each individual member need to speak?”
She also said citizens have the right to record or videotape meetings as long as doing so is not disruptive to the meeting.
The Dodge County Board allows for public comments following their meetings. Those interested must sign in beforehand and are given two minutes to speak.
It doesn’t make sense to have someone speak on a topic that has already been voted on by the board, said Supervisor Richard Greshay.
“By the time they get to speak at the very end it’s already been done…so what is the purpose of them coming to speak on an agenda item when the action has already been taken,” he said. “I believe that if they want to speak they should be allowed to speak on that part of the agenda, not at the end after everything’s all been settled. I don’t think it’s right.”
There is no requirement the county board have a public comment period at all; and, the public is not entitled to participate in the meeting, said Dodge County corporation counsel Kim Nass.
“They may have a comment but you are the representatives,” she said. “This is not a participatory body.”
Diedrick-Kasdorf agreed. She said there is an opportunity for the public to provide feedback on county matters before they reach the board floor.
“You allow public comments in your committee,” said Diedrick-Kasdorf. “If you have a good, strong committee structure within your county and you trust the work of your county committees, a really strong recommendation should be coming from that committee to this board. Oftentimes they say, ‘If you trust in your committee process, your board meeting should last no more than 45 minutes.’ Because you trust that recommendation.
“So if a member of the public wants to have input into that discussion item, the committee is really the place to do that, not the full county board.”
The county also has a “public speaker” rule, Nass said. If a person wants to speak they can raise their hand and if they are recognized and there are no objections by the body they can address an item as it comes up on the agenda, Nass said.
However, if a supervisor objects, a two-thirds majority vote must vote to allow the person to speak, Nass said.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.