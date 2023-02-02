JUNEAU — Dodge County Supervisors have voted to approve a new treasurer.
Patti Hilker opted to retire as Dodge County treasurer effective April 3, with three years remaining on her four-year term. Chief deputy treasurer Kristina Keith will fill the appointment for the remainder of Hilker’s four-year term.
The elected office of county treasurer, along with district attorneys, registers of deeds, county clerks, and treasurers is mandated by the Wisconsin State Constitution.
Voters typically elect a new treasurer every four years, but the county board can appoint a new person to the role midterm if a vacancy occurs.
The board tallied 32 “yes” votes with the lone abstaining vote coming from supervisor David Guckenberger at their January meeting. Guckenberger abstained from the vote after it was discovered three board members including board chairperson David Frohling met with Keith before the meeting. Supervisors Rob Boelk and Ed Benter also met with Keith.
“I don’t understand why you want to exclude people who want to participate,” Guckenberger said. “That’s why I sit here in frustration. This may be the best candidate for the position. That’s not what we’re debating here today. What we’re debating is the process we’re going to follow as a board. If you want to just exclude me, save me the time and just tell me. I won’t show up to meetings. I don’t need to be here.”
The group was not trying to exclude anyone, Benter said.
“The purpose of the meeting was for an introduction because I’ve never met this individual and I don’t think Mr. Benter has either,” says Boelk. “So we met her, got introduced, and she said that she’s been working with Mrs. Hilker for two years and that was pretty much the end of the discussion. And afterwards we had a discussion with the chairman about how we’re going to proceed and I said ‘Hey, the statute says it has to come to the county board’ and that’s where we’re at right now.”
Supervisor Jeff Breselow said the county had not followed its usual rules, Breselow said.
“It’s the idea of the process that he (Guckenberger) was having the issue with,” he said. What should’ve taken place before Kris was ever approached, but it didn’t and it’s an example of how things go in this county: Just willy-nilly by the seat of our pants. It really needs to stop.”
Guckenberger questioned who had made the decision to “exclude” 30 members of the board in the process.
“I made the decision to include the vice chairperson (Rob Boelk) and the chairperson (Ed Benter) of the finance committee which is who the treasurer answers to (in this position) so it was a decision to include those two members and not to exclude 30 (county board members),” Frohling said.
Guckenberger disagreed.
“The residents of Ashippun would have the opportunity to elect a treasurer if and when that person shows up on a ballot,” he said. “By way of statutes, it says the board should elect a replacement, but somehow the chairman decided the value of my opinion isn’t important.”
When Hilker submitted her resignation she recommended her deputy as a replacement, Frohling said.
The idea of having deputy clerks or deputy treasurers in the county is that if something happens to the clerk or treasurer the deputies can step in and fill their roles, Boelk said. He said he was grateful to hire from within Dodge County.
Keith has had her accounting degree for nearly 13 years and has worked for Dodge County almost six years. She said when she arrived at the treasurer’s office her goal was to run for the position once Hilker retired.
