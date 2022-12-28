The Dodge County Sheriff's department will continue stepped up enforcement aimed at intoxicated drivers through Sunday.
There will be more officers out patrolling to get impaired drivers off the roads during the annual Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over holiday enforcement campaign. It concludes Sunday, according to a press release issued by the sheriff's department.
Someone is killed or injured in an impaired driving crash every two hours in Wisconsin. During the last holiday season, there were nearly 400 crashes that involved an impaired driver; these crashes killed seven people and injured 192 others, according to the release.
More than 11,000 people died in 2020 in alcohol impaired driving traffic deaths, according to the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Alcohol and drugs can have a significant impact on a driver’s focus and ability to maintain control behind the wheel. Last year in Wisconsin, there were 6,368 alcohol- related crashes that killed 166 people, according to the release.
Alcohol contributed to more than a quarter of all traffic fatalities.
The release offers the following tips to maintain traffic safety over the holidays:
Holiday revelers should identify a sober designated driver, or find a safe ride home.
Anyone suspecting an impaired driver can call 911. Callers should be able to provide as much information as possible about the location, behavior and other details.
The Drive Sober mobile app is available on the WisDOT website. The app includes a find-a ride-feature to help locate mass transit and taxi or rideshare services.
Some bars and restaurants have programs to provide patrons a safe ride home.
Drivers should use seatbelts and avoid using mobile devices while driving.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.