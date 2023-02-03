Dodge County Sheriff’s Office investigates Hustisford home invasion
Buy Now

Dodge County Sheriff’s Office deputies are seeking two white men, who wore masks in a home invasion in the town of Hustisford. One possibly has a Southern accent. The sheriff’s office also said a white Ford, single-cab pickup truck is a vehicle of interest, according to the release.

HUSTISFORD — Two men invaded a Hustisford home over the weekend, claiming they were law enforcement officers, authorities said.

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 6:31 a.m. Saturday to a residence on Indian Road where a victim reported two men came to his house and forced their way inside, according to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

Load comments