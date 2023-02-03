Dodge County Sheriff’s Office investigates Hustisford home invasion

Dodge County Sheriff’s Office deputies are seeking two white men, who wore masks in a home invasion in the town of Hustisford. One possibly has a Southern accent. The sheriff’s office also said a white Ford, single-cab pickup truck is a vehicle of interest, according to the release.
HUSTISFORD — Two men invaded a Hustisford home over the weekend, claiming they were law enforcement officers, authorities said.
Sheriff’s deputies responded at 6:31 a.m. Saturday to a residence on Indian Road where a victim reported two men came to his house and forced their way inside, according to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.
The suspects falsely told the victim they were law enforcement officers searching for a homicide suspect.
One suspect stayed with the victim while the other man began searching the house and asked where the victim’s valuables were located, the release stated. Once the suspects completed their search of the home they fled in a white pickup truck.
Deputies are seeking two white men, who wore masks. One possibly has a Southern accent. The sheriff’s office also said a white Ford, single-cab pickup truck is a vehicle of interest, according to the release.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s department has stepped up patrols in the area using both marked and unmarked squads, according to the release.
“It has been necessary to limit information to the public regarding this incident as detectives have been following up on leads,” the release quotes Sheriff Dale Schmidt as saying. “Maintaining the integrity of the investigation is crucial as releasing information too soon could jeopardize a successful investigation and eventual apprehension. Now that those leads have been explored, we can release information regarding the incident.”
Schmidt offered no additional details about the incident Thursday.
Anyone with information regarding this incident can call the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at 920-386-3726.
