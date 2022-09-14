The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office recognized the women who work as sworn law enforcement officers at the sheriff’s office Sept. 12.
“Did you know that only 10% of law enforcement nationwide are made up of women?,” Schmidt said. “In Dodge County, we are fortunate and proud of the contributions that our women in law enforcement bring to our agency, and today we want to celebrate them and encourage others who are interested in this rewarding career choice to consider joining us here in Dodge County.”
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has five sworn law enforcement officers including detective Vickie Brugger, detective Kelsey Becker, deputy Jaime Buelter, deputy Kendall Kaatz and deputy Kelly Cotter.
Detective Vickie Brugger has had a 27-year career and has successfully investigated and received results on numerous major cases which include homicide, burglary, human trafficking. She was the lead detective in resolving the Baby Theresa death investigation case earlier this year. Brugger is also a Dodge County Executive Law Enforcement Association Law Enforcement Officer of the Year recipient.
Deputy Jaime Buelter is a 24-year veteran of the sheriff’s office who started her career as a communications officer and was promoted to communications sergeant before being assigned as a patrol deputy in December of 2011. Buelter has also worked in the Dodge County Drug Task Force and is a field-training officer.
Deputy Kelly Cotter is a 19-year veteran of the sheriff’s office. Deputy Cotter started as a patrol deputy, and in 2007 transferred to her current position as a deputy in court security. Deputy Cotter is the longest tenured member of the sheriff’s office court security team.
Detective Kelsey Becker (formerly Knaup) is an eight-year veteran of the sheriff’s office who started her career as a patrol deputy before being promoted to detective in March 2020. She has been assigned to investigate crimes which occur in the four prisons within Dodge County, but also takes on general assignment cases when time permits.
Deputy Kendall Kaatz came to Dodge County from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office in August 2021. She recently completed her first year of employment with the sheriff’s office.
“Please join me in recognizing the great work of these women, along with all the other women in the other various divisions of the sheriff’s office,” Schmidt said. “They all do great work and we are proud to salute them today on National Police Women Day.”
