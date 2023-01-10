JUNEAU — Dodge County has already begun to see the first of its settlement payments from opioid manufacturers and distributors.
Dodge County’s share of the nationwide settlement is approximately $3.65 million, said Dodge County Corporation Counsel Kim Nass.
The county has already secured roughly $406,000 from Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. for 2022-2025, Nass said.
The county has also received $101,000 and $106,000 from opioid distributors: McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen, she added.
“I don’t expect that Janssen is going to again accelerate their payment,” Nass said. “I think their next payment is scheduled for 2026.”
The distributors are on a regular payment schedule, she said. They’ll be paying out until 2023.
The Janssen schedule for payout is a short one, Nass said, which will be paid out in approximately 11 years. The distributors are required to pay out on an annual basis for up to 18 years, according to the terms of the settlement agreement.
There are five more entities that are looking at settlement payments. Three of them are pharmacies: Wal-Mart, CVS and Walgreens. Two are manufacturers: Allergan and Teva Pharmaceuticals.
“Those settlements are in the works right now,” Nass said.
The settlement funds are currently invested and collecting interest.
“The county board really needs to decide who is going to oversee the funds and how the funds are going to be used, but they have to be used for opioid abatement treatment programs,” Nass said.
