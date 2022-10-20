Dodge County receives glimpse of 2023 proposed budget
While Dodge County Administrator Cameron Clapper presents Dodge County’s preliminary 2023 budget Tuesday, county chairperson David Frohling follows along in his budget book.

 Ed Zagorski

JUNEAU—Cameron Clapper was the only one at the podium Tuesday night, but the new Dodge County administrator wasn’t alone when he presented the 2023 proposed budget.

Clapper said he relied on the help and experience provided by the county’s department heads, the finance department and consultant Jon Hochkammer, who served as the interim Dodge County administrator since May. Hochkammer’s position as the interim county administrator ended Sept. 16.

