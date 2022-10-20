Dodge County receives glimpse of 2023 proposed budget

JUNEAU—Cameron Clapper was the only one at the podium Tuesday night, but the new Dodge County administrator wasn’t alone when he presented the 2023 proposed budget.
Clapper said he relied on the help and experience provided by the county’s department heads, the finance department and consultant Jon Hochkammer, who served as the interim Dodge County administrator since May. Hochkammer’s position as the interim county administrator ended Sept. 16.
Hochkammer, working as a consultant with Public Administration Associates of Oshkosh, said he stayed with Dodge County until now to assist Clapper with the transition to his new position. A large part of that is the budget, which is scheduled for a Nov. 1 public hearing and a Nov. 15 adoption.
“The two reasons I am here are to assist with the budget because Dodge County is without a finance director right now and to help Cameron make the transition,” Hochkammer said. “He has served as a city administrator in Whitewater, but not as a county administrator before this position.”
Dodge County Chairperson David Frohling said Hochkammer will be with Dodge County until October’s end. Frohling said Hochkammer is currently working two days a week for Dodge County at a cost of $6,500 a month.
Clapper, who hails from Whitewater, started his position as county administrator Aug. 22. He filled the vacancy left by Jim Mielke, who retired June 1 after serving as Dodge County’s first administrator for 14 years.
“All those that helped were very valuable in going through their own department’s budgets to help bring an effective budget forward for Dodge County,” Clapper said following the meeting.
He said there wasn’t much difference in his budget presentation from those he gave in Whitewater.
“There were certainly more elected officials here,” Clapper said. “I believe the residents of Dodge County can be proud of where we are as far as our operational budget.”
In Clapper’s preliminary 2023 budget presentation, the proposed tax rate of $4.39 per $1,000 of assessed value would be a decrease of .38 cents from the current budget year. For a home valued at $200,000 in Dodge County, a resident would see a $75.89 decrease in taxes.
Clapper said the $149.9 million budget includes a projected tax levy of $37.9 million, which would be a 6% jump, or a $2.1 million increase from this year.
He said the push behind the increase is the addition of a $1.9 million debt tax levy which was utilized to free up sales tax dollars to be used for operational expenses.
Supervisor David Guckenberger of Ashippun said he could not support the increase.
“Quite honestly, we have a board policy, and we are strongly deviating from that by starting to fund operations with sales tax,” Guckenberger said. “I don’t know where all of these decisions have been made, but to make decisions outside of the policy, I don’t know if those things happened at a finance meeting or if those things are happening in the back room, but I’m somewhat frustrated. Just from first glance we are way outside of our policy here,” he said.
Guckenberger also added that when the levy goes up 5%, taxes go up 5%.
Though that equation doesn’t factor in new construction, it is sometimes more accurate than tax rates, which don’t account for increased property values. The average home increased in value by 17% in 2022 from the previous year, according to state figures.
Clapper said Dodge County is at a crossroads and needs to utilize all of its revenue streams.
“We’re bringing it forward because we are at a point now where we really don’t have a lot of other options,” Clapper said. “We have been using up other resources for years and have been restricted in how much we can accommodate cost through the use of property tax.”
Hochkammer said the proposed 2023 budget relies a lot on American Rescue Plan Act dollars. He said this is another reason Dodge County is “deviating” from its sales tax policy.
“There are less sales tax dollars going to the highway department for road improvements because we are utilizing ARPA dollars, which are legally allowed for that type of a project,” Hochkammer said. “That is a main part of the reason why we are talking about a deviation from the sales tax policy. It’s because we have to follow federal law.”
He said the sales tax policy is a policy that can be waived or amended by the county board.
“We want to take this year and next year to use ARPA funds to dig ourselves out of the hole we have been in over the years,” Hochkammer said.
Dodge County will hold an informational meeting at 6 p.m. Oct. 26.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.