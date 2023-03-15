Dodge County man survives summer cardiac event, earns CPR certification few months later

A Beaver Dam man can now perform the same techniques used to save his life this summer after he suffered cardiac arrest in Clyman. Jon Helbing, 57, was certified late last month in CPR at the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office annual recertification class.
A Beaver Dam man can now perform the same techniques used to save his life this summer after he suffered cardiac arrest in Clyman.
Jon Helbing, 57, was certified late last month in CPR at the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office annual recertification class.
“I took a CPR class 19 years ago,” he said. “I wanted to get my recertification and learn how to perform CPR again. Four people stopped to help me. If it’s ever needed — not that I want something bad to happen — I want to repay the favor.”
Helbing suffered a cardiac emergency while driving on Highway 60 near Junction Road in the town of Clyman in July, according to information shared by Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt at last month’s Dodge County Executive Law Enforcement Association’s award banquet in February.
A group of citizens found Helbing unresponsive and not breathing at the time.
“The window of the car was broken and Mr. Jon Helbing was removed from the car,” Schmidt said. “They began directing traffic on the busy highway keeping those who were helping Jon Helbing safe and CPR was started while 911 was called.”
Responders included the Clyman-Lowell-Reeseville Fire Department and its first responders, Juneau EMS, Watertown EMS and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. Flight for Life was also called, he said.
Helbing said he had no reservations about taking the CPR class.
“I was a little nervous because I haven’t done it in such a long time,” Helbing said. “A lot of the people there were taking the class to recertify, but, since I was getting my certification, I did a lot of the hands-on work.”
As for his health, Helbing said isn’t wasting his “second chance” at living.
“I retired from my job,” he said. “Now, I do a lot of working out. I got a second chance at life and don’t want to waste it. I’ve got a wife, son and a dog to live for. I put myself in a bad position with my bad habits. I am not going to let that happen to me again.”
Helbing rides his bicycle for an hour-and-a-half every day. He also lifts weights every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at his local YMCA where he participates in a spin class.
“I also walk my dog every day for 45 minutes,” he said.
He set his sights on the Trek 100 this June, which is a 100-mile bicycle ride.
“I did it before, so I know I can do it again,” he said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.