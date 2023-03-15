Dodge County man survives summer cardiac event, earns CPR certification few months later
A Beaver Dam man can now perform the same techniques used to save his life this summer after he suffered cardiac arrest in Clyman. Jon Helbing, 57, was certified late last month in CPR at the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office annual recertification class.

