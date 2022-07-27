JUNEAU — Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is joining law enforcement officers from six states, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, and Wisconsin, today in this year’s National Traffic Safety Administration Region 5 high visibility Speed Awareness Day enforcement campaign.
This campaign is an effort to address the drastic increase in speed and hazardous moving violations that occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic. Speeding is involved in approximately one-third of all motor vehicle fatalities nationwide. NHTSA statistical projections for 2021 shows traffic deaths grew by 10.5% to 42,915. This also represents the highest number of fatalities since 2005 and the highest annual percentage increase in the recorded history of data in the Fatality Analysis Reporting System.
In 2020 there were 5,413 fatal injuries in the six-state region with 1,668 (30.8%) being speed related fatalities. Traffic crashes that result in death due to speeding are higher in the summer months. The highest fatalities occur between June through September.
Speeding is more than just breaking the law. The consequences are far-ranging:
• Greater potential for loss of vehicle control;
• Reduced effectiveness of occupant protection equipment;
• Increased stopping distance after the driver perceives a danger;
• Increased degree of crash severity leading to more severe injuries;
• Economic implications of a speed-related crash; and
• Increased fuel consumption/cost.
“One of the most concerning aspects of speeding is the increased stopping distance.” “A vehicle traveling at 30 mph will need about 110 feet to come to a complete stop.” “In comparison, a car moving at 60 mph will need over 300 feet to stop, this is almost the entire length of a football field!” said Sheriff Dale Schmidt.
According to the NHTSA, drivers who speed are also more likely to engage in other risky behaviors, such as not wearing a seat belt, drinking and driving, or using a cell phone while driving.
The speed awareness campaign has a twofold approach, to combine increased, zero-tolerance enforcement with effective communication to road users on the importance of obeying the speed limit. High visibility enforcement is a proven countermeasure for re-enforcing driver compliance with posted speed limits.
The goal of the campaign is to raise awareness and save lives. There is no reason to speed, it is unnecessary and endangers everyone on the road. It may get you there a bit faster, but if you obey the speed limit signs, one will most likely arrive alive.
This campaign works in tandem to the Crash Reduction Efforts that the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office introduced at the end of 2017. At that time the department set a goal to reduce fatal crashes between 25-50% for 2018 and forward.
The results of our efforts speak for themselves- 1998-2017 (prior 20 years) there was an average of 16.1 fatal crashes per year. From 2018-2021 there was an average of 11 fatal crashes per year showing an approximately 32% decrease. Campaigns like this along with our other proactive solutions show how law enforcement continues to safeguard the lives, property and constitutional rights of citizens.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.