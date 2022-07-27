JUNEAU — Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is joining law enforcement officers from six states, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, and Wisconsin, today in this year’s National Traffic Safety Administration Region 5 high visibility Speed Awareness Day enforcement campaign.

This campaign is an effort to address the drastic increase in speed and hazardous moving violations that occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic. Speeding is involved in approximately one-third of all motor vehicle fatalities nationwide. NHTSA statistical projections for 2021 shows traffic deaths grew by 10.5% to 42,915. This also represents the highest number of fatalities since 2005 and the highest annual percentage increase in the recorded history of data in the Fatality Analysis Reporting System.

