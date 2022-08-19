University of Wisconsin-Extension Dodge County will hold a 2022 Clean Sweep Collection on Saturday in Beaver Dam.
County residents can dispose of hazardous waste from 8 a.m. to noon at Dodge County Highway Department Shop (Town of Trenton), N8856 County Highway A, Beaver Dam.
Hazardous materials from households, farms, businesses will be accepted. The fee for households is $10 vehicle; free (but advance registration is required) for agriculture, and, for Small business, fees will be assessed and advance registration is requited. Pre-registration for agriculture and small businesses must be done by Thursday; call the Extension office at 920-386-3790 or visit the website at www.dodge.extension.wisc.edu
Clean Sweep programs provide the public with opportunities to safely and legally dispose of unwanted pesticides, household products and chemicals. This program collects, treats, stores, or disposes of waste in an environmentally safe method through a licensed hazardous waste facility. Hazardous wastes can usually be identified by products with label that contain any of the following words: caution, warning, danger, poison, toxic, ignitable or flammable, acid, corrosive or reactive.
Acceptable home workshop/garage materials include: brake fluid, stripper, glues, thinner, varnish, lacquer, swimming pool chemicals, transmission fluid, carburetor cleaner, engine cleaner, contaminated fluids, lead based paint, gun-cleaning fluid, turpentine. Household items accepted are: air fresheners, floor polish, spot remover, oven cleaner, mothballs, silver polish, mercury thermometers, dry cleaning fluid, window cleaner, mildew cleaner, nail polish remover, furniture polish remover, fluorescent tubes, oil and metal-based paint. Mercury and lithium batteries are acceptable.
Items NOT accepted are: latex paint, human medical and biological wastes, radioactive materials (smoke detectors), explosives (ammunition, fireworks, etc., alkaline batteries, used motor oil, fertilizer, anti-freeze, compressed gas cylinders, tires, pharmaceuticals, ammunition, TV’s and appliances
Those who want to disposed of latex paint can air dry liquid latex paint in the can by removing the lid. To speed up this process, mix "oil dry," cement, plaster of Paris or kitty litter with the paint. Once dried, dispose of the dried paint/can with household garbage.
For more information, please visit the Extension Dodge County website at www.dodge.extension.wisc.edu or call the office at 920-386-3790 between 8 a. m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday – Friday.
