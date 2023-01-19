JUNEAU — Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt was given the go-ahead to provide public safety services to the Village of Lomira.
Dodge County Board of Supervisors gave their approval Tuesday to a budget amendment brought by Schmidt to contract with Lomira. In the amendment, Lomira will fund a patrol sergeant and two patrol deputies.
The contract period began Jan. 1, 2023 and ends Dec. 31, 2023. The total cost of the 2023 contract is $429,747, which will be covered by Lomira.
The contract saves the Lomira taxpayers roughly $50,000 a year and will not cost the county taxpayers anything additional to provide the service, Schmidt said.
The Dodge County Finance Department and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office staff have worked hard to ensure all costs were captured, which include all costs for wages and benefits, supervision, indirect costs and equipment, he added.
“This is not a change from how the police department operated in the past,” Schmidt said. “The village has never had full-time coverage and the sheriff’s office has always been responsible for law enforcement coverage in the village when the police department has not had staff working, which in the past has been a significant amount of time.”
With the sheriff’s deputies already in Lomira, Schmidt anticipates the amount of time needed to respond to calls for service within the village will be reduced.
The budget resolution was not brought before the Dodge County Board when the 2023 budget was being proposed because there was not sufficient time to negotiate with Lomira to determine their needs and bring an amendment to the county board, officials said.
“The village voted to explore a contract on Oct. 26, 2022, but first held two public forums on the issue to provide information and an opportunity for feedback,” Schmidt said.
The Lomira Village Board sent a letter to the Dodge County supervisors showing their full support of the contract.
The village has had a contract with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office for police administrative services since September of 2022.
Village board members said their own police department has been in a transitional phase because of numerous employee resignations and the lack of consistent staffing.
Dodge County Sheriff’s deputies already provide additional law enforcement services to the Village of Reeseville, which was the first city or village to enter into such an agreement with Dodge County.
“We provide 10 hours a week to the village of dedicated coverage just as their police department did prior to them requesting additional coverage by us,” Schmidt said. “This contract allows for the consolidation of services and in many cases, such as in Lomira, to provide more efficient, effective and cost-effective services to the community.”
In other business:
• The board voted against removing the current board chairman.
• Appointed Dave Beal to the Executive Committee; Russell Kottke and Mark Othmer to fill vacancies on the Board of Adjustment; and appointed supervisor Larry Bischoff to replace Edward Premo to serve as alternate member on the Board of Adjustment.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.