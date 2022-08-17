BEAVER DAM — Ride the Tilt-a-Whirl wheel. Share some cotton candy. Listen to great music. There’s a lot for visitors to see and do at the 135th annual (not including 2020, which was cancelled due to COVID-19) Dodge County Fair during its five-day run beginning today.

The Badger State Tractor Pull will kick-off fair’s free entertainment lineup at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Fair attendees will want to arrive early for the this three-hour event because it is a popular draw.

