Darrel Griebler, left, an amusement ride supervisor, and Arty Kedrowicz, amusement ride owner, unhitch the cables Monday morning on the Tornado ride before it is placed on the Dodge County Fairgrounds.
BEAVER DAM — Ride the Tilt-a-Whirl wheel. Share some cotton candy. Listen to great music. There’s a lot for visitors to see and do at the 135th annual (not including 2020, which was cancelled due to COVID-19) Dodge County Fair during its five-day run beginning today.
The Badger State Tractor Pull will kick-off fair’s free entertainment lineup at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Fair attendees will want to arrive early for the this three-hour event because it is a popular draw.
The vehicles are driven by competitors across two tracks weighing approximately 40,000 pounds. Each 300-foot track will have “pull-offs” with approximately 75 participants. The event will feature various pro-stock tractors and some of the top-running diesel trucks in the nation.
The youth meat animal sale will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Farm Progress Arena.
Music returns at 8 p.m. Thursday when country singer Clay Walker hits the Moraine Park Main Stage to entertain his fans.
Walker made his debut in 1993 with the single “What’s It to You,” which reached No. 1 on the Billboard hot country singles and tracks chart, as did its follow-up, 1994’s “Live Until I Die.” Both singles were included on his self-titled debut album released in 1993.
While Walker is playing to the masses, The Madpolecats will be playing at Radio Park Stage beginning at 9:15 p.m.
On Friday, the fair activities begin with the Junior Britches Showmanship at 11 a.m., followed by a kiddy tractor pull at 11:30 a.m.
Friday night’s headliner is storyteller and country singer Russell Dickerson, who will belt-out his heartfelt and narrative lyrics at 8 p.m. on the Moraine Park Stage.
Based in Nashville, Dickerson was nominated by Academy of Country Music Awards as the Best New Male Artist of the Year in 2020. Fair officials say with his beautiful words and lyrics and amazing country sounds, he has been asked to open up for acts like Florida Georgia Line, Lady A and Kane Brown to name a few. Dickerson is also touring with country music icon Tim McGraw later this year. He recently performed at Summerfest, the “Largest Music Festival in the World.”
The draft horse pull begins at 9 a.m. Saturday. The Dodge County Holstein Futurity Show will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, with a tractor pull starting at 1 p.m. and small animal auction set for 4 p.m.
Saturday night fairgoers will be rocking at the Dodge County Fair as Smash Mouth comes to the main stage. The revitalized band will perform its hits from the 1990s and early 2000s at 8 p.m. on the Moraine Park Stage.
Smash Mouth’s identifiable, alternative rock sound has made an impact on television and the big screen over the years. Their cover songs have been especially popular in children’s movies, like The Jungle Book’s “I Wanna Be Like You” and the animated Shrek films that feature catchy tunes “All Star” and “I’m a Believer.”
The entertainment will be held rain or shine (unless there is severe weather).
On the last day of the fair, there is the Little Flock Showmanship contest at 10 a.m. in the small animal building. This is followed by the Little Bunny Huddle Showmanship contest at 1 p.m. in the small animal building.
At 1:30 p.m. on Sunday in the Farm Progress Arena, the Little Britches Showmanship contest will take place. This event is to promote interest in dairy. The Dodge County Dairy Youth Advisory Committee organizes and sponsors the Little Britches Showmanship contest.
On Sunday, the Dodge County Little Shepherd’s Showmanship contest is held at 3 p.m. in the sheep barn arena. The Little Shepherds Showmanship contest challenges youth to demonstrate their sheep showmanship abilities, while practicing for future participation in the sheep project or just to have fun.
At 1 and 6 p.m. Sunday, the demolition derby takes place with cars, vans and trucks crashing the day away in front of the main grandstand.
The concert series, tractor pull and all other grandstand entertainment and parking are always free with paid admission to the fair.
During each day of the fair’s run, there will be Nick’s Kid Show, custom chainsaw carving, Wild World of Animals and duck and pig races.
Daily admission is $7 before noon or $10 after noon (ages 10 and up). Children 9 and under get in free. Tickets are available locally at most Dodge County banks, Rechek’s Food Pride, Beaver Dam Piggly Wiggly and at the Fairground’s office.
Concessions are for sale at the fair; no carry-ins are allowed.
