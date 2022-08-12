The Dodge County Fair in Beaver Dam opens on Wednesday and the fun continues through Sunday.
All five days of the fair will feature special pricing and offerings on the midway. This year’s midway will feature twice the savings.
Wristbands are available on Wednesdays and Fridays from 1 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 10 p.m. for only $25. They will get the wearer a chance to ride as many rides as you want. On Thursday, youngsters can enjoy youth wristbands for only $20 from 1 to 5 p.m. The $25 wristband special will return for everyone in the evening from 6 to 10. On Family Fun Day from noon until 5 p.m. on Saturday, families may purchase discounted midway tickets in packs of 20 tickets for only $10, or $1.25 for single tickets.
Regular ticket prices will be in place on the last day of the fair, when the rides are open from noon until 5 .m. Tickets are $1.25 each or packs of 20 for $20. Most rides require three or more tickets.
The fair will also feature many concession stands and food trucks, affordable carnival games, and free entertainment every evening in the grandstands, including Clay Walker (Thursday), Russell Dickerson (Friday) and Smash Mouth (Saturday) will be offered at 8 p.m. Wednesday’s agenda includes the Badger State Tractor Pull from 7 to 10 p.m. and Sunday includes two demolition derbies at 1 and 6 p.m.
