JUNEAU—If there is a flooded community, chemical fire or another disaster in Dodge County, Amy Haase has been there.
Many know there is no exercise or scenario to follow, but when the going gets tough, Haase gets going to help local authorities and displaced residents.
Haase is ending a 16-year career next week with Dodge County Emergency Management, having filled positions there at every level. She’ll be moving on to Fond du Lac County’s communications and emergency management director starting Dec. 1.
Through the years, Haase has been involved in multiple local emergencies and disaster declarations in Dodge County, including the 2008 flood declaration, which affected homes and businesses along the Rock River and the 2009 Columbus Chemical Industries fire, where dozens of neighbors were forced to evacuate their homes because of multiple explosions from the plant.
Haase also recalled the Watertown train derailment in November 2015. She said 13 Canadian Pacific Railway cars loaded with crude oil jumped the tracks, puncturing one car that spilled hundreds of gallons of its load and caused the evacuation of a neighborhood.
“We were in the middle of a series of exercises with the City of Watertown dealing with a scenario just like this,” she said. “This was an eerie coincidence.”
Haase said she can’t forget the 2018 apartment explosion, where a man blew himself up in his Beaver Dam apartment. It was later discovered he was making bombs when the explosives accidentally detonated, killing him.
Following that, authorities conducted a a controlled burn blast by demolition experts because the “highly volatile bomb making material” was embedded in the building’s insulation. Authorities decided to set off another bomb blast and burn the building to the ground to make sure the bomb residue was eliminated.
“We were preparing for an emergency evacuation following the explosion and then we had a snowstorm hit that night,” Haase said. “The Red Cross tried sending some people here, but they ended up staying in hotels that night because of the snow.”
If that wasn’t enough the villages of Brownsville and Kekoskee, the Town and Village of Lomira, the Town of Theresa and a portion of Waupun were hit by straight line winds and two tornados in August 2018 knocking down numerous trees, power lines and some buildings.
And in 2020 there was the start of the COVID-19 pandemic where she assisted Dodge County in obtaining funding for essential items such as masks, tests and other medical equipment.
She said planning is crucial, but so is adapting and changing the plan when it’s needed.
And now, she’s switching gears herself after working her way up the ranks and holding the top spot for eight years.
She started with Dodge County as the administrative assistant for the Emergency Management department in 2006. She later served as emergency management deputy director in 2007, and then became director in 2014.
Haase’s last day with Dodge County is Nov. 28.
She said Fond du Lac County ran an open application process and she put in her application; and, earlier this month, the Fond du Lac County Board gave its approval and named Haase to the position.
Waupun Fire Chief B.J. DeMaa was originally tabbed to take the position, but ended up staying with the city. Haase said she was interested in the position and applied once DeMaa backed out.
She said she’s been busy in her Dodge County emergency management role, but enjoyed her time here.
“I will miss the people the most,” she said. “I already knew a lot of people in the area because I grew up here, but this job allowed me to get to know responders, local officials and citizens from all over the county. For that I will always be grateful.”
Frohling said he will meet Dodge County Emergency Management Deputy Director Joe Meagher to see how the county will staff the department. He noted that her role with Fond Du Lac County will give her added responsibility.
“She has been with us a long time,” said David Frohling, Dodge County chairperson. “This is a good opportunity for her to expand her role as an emergency management director into communications as well.”
