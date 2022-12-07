JUNEAU—Dodge sheriff’s deputies used a confidential informant in several controlled drug buys to arrest three Juneau residents with one of them claiming to have ties to a Mexican drug cartel.

Francisco Javier Gonzalez Diaz, 40, of Juneau, faces three felony counts for manufacturing or delivering amphetamine, one count of possession with intent to deliver amphetamine or methamphetamine and maintaining a drug house, according to court documents. He remained in custody Tuesday in the Dodge County jail.

Load comments