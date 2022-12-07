JUNEAU—Dodge sheriff’s deputies used a confidential informant in several controlled drug buys to arrest three Juneau residents with one of them claiming to have ties to a Mexican drug cartel.
Francisco Javier Gonzalez Diaz, 40, of Juneau, faces three felony counts for manufacturing or delivering amphetamine, one count of possession with intent to deliver amphetamine or methamphetamine and maintaining a drug house, according to court documents. He remained in custody Tuesday in the Dodge County jail.
Kaila Brenholt, 34, of Juneau, faces a felony count of maintaining a drug trafficking residence and could face up to 1 1/2 years of initial confinement and two years of extended supervision if convicted of the felony. She bonded out of police custody on Nov. 24.
Raul De La Garza, 51, of Beaver Dam, faces three counts of manufacturing or delivering amphetamine. He could face up to 25 years of initial confinement and 15 years of extended supervision if found guilty of one of the felony counts. He remained in the Dodge County Detention Facility.
Gonzalez Diaz told arresting officers he often drives to Chicago to purchase methamphetamine, which costs $1,500-$3,000. He said he made $500 for each pound of methamphetamine, court documents stated. Gonzalez Diaz said he would send the money to Mexico to pay for the narcotics and also to pay for the debt he owed from when the Drug Enforcement Administration seized drugs from his California apartment in 2020.
In the 2020 case, DEA agents seized 81 pounds of methamphetamine, nearly 6 ounces of fentanyl and approximately $27,000.
Gonzalez Diaz told police he owes approximately $30,000 to the Sinaloa Drug Cartel because of the California bust. He said if he doesn’t make payments something bad will happen to his family, according to a criminal complaint.
Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said last month the investigation revealed drug ties to Mexican drug cartels like Gonzalez Diaz admitted. Schmidt said Tuesday he would not comment any further since it is an ongoing investigation.
Dodge County Drug Task Force members arrested Gonzalez Diaz after using a confidential informant to purchase drugs from him.
During law enforcement’s search of Gonzalez Diaz’s Juneau apartment they found a television with its “guts” taken out of it so someone could have transported drugs through the mail from inside of it.
The search warrant also revealed the possession amount and the total weight of the drugs consistent with drug trafficking, authorities said.
Deputies seized about 5 pounds of methamphetamine, 2.1 pounds of marijuana as a result of the search warrant at 422 S. Fairfield Ave., Apt. 1 in Juneau. Deputies also seized about $52,000 in drug money. They also confiscated two vehicles.
Gonzalez Diaz told authorities he has never held a job after arriving in the U.S. four years ago. His girlfriend, Kaila Brenholt does not have a job either. She admitted to using methamphetamine daily and would allow her children to stay at their father’s residence in Beaver Dam because of the drug activity at the Juneau apartment.
If Diaz is found guilty of one of the counts of manufacturing or delivering amphetamine, he could face up to 25 years of initial incarceration and 15 years of extended supervision.
He was placed on a $1 million cash bond with conditions that he has no contact or communication with his cohorts and not leave the state, according to online court records.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 8.
Brenholt was placed on a $2,500 cash bond with conditions that she may not have any direct or indirect contact or communication with the co-defendants and that she does not use or possess controlled substances or drug paraphernalia or be in the presence of anyone else who does, according to online court records.
Her preliminary hearing is Jan. 5.
Gonzalez Diaz also admitted to knowing and selling methamphetamine and marijuana to De La Garza.
The Dodge County Drug Task Force used a confidential informant to buy four ounces of methamphetamine from De La Garza for $2,200.
De La Garza set up the purchase with Gonzalez Diaz, who took the money and provided De La Garza with the methamphetamine. De La Garza then sold the narcotics to the confidential informant.
He was placed on a $250,000 cash bond, with the condition he does not have any direct or indirect contact or communication with the co-defendants and that he does not use or possess any controlled substances or drug paraphernalia nor be in the presence of anyone else who does.
