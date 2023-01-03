Dodge County District Attorney Klomberg to resign effective in January Daily Times Staff Brian O'Connor Author email Jan 3, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Kurt Klomberg Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dodge County’s district attorney is stepping down, according to a press release.Kurt Klomberg tendered his resignation Thursday to Governor Tony Evers. His last day on the job is Jan. 13.He served in the post since 2010 and has been a prosecutor in Dodge, Marathon, and Kenosha counties. Klomberg says he is sad to leave, but will take a new job that is in his family’s best interests.Klomberg says has been a true honor to serve the Dodge County community as district attorney and is proud of the accomplishments his office achieved.Those include partnerships with local law enforcement leaders, which Klomberg said has helped make the county’s criminal justice system among the very best.Klomberg said he is proud of the strides made to develop Dodge County’s treatment courts and diversion programs, which have been offered up as examples to others across the state. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Brian O'Connor Author email Follow Brian O'Connor Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Neosho man reported drowned in Rubicon river Young victims identified in fatal Watertown fire Rosy-Lane Holsteins in Watertown experiences Christmas fire “What’s the frequency, Kenneth?”: Watertown Amateur Radio Club celebrates 40th anniversary Marriage Licenses Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 12-29
