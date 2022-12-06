JOHNSON CREEK — The state attorney general's office has filed a civil environmental enforcement action against Didion Milling, Inc. — with facilities in Johnson Creek — for alleged violations of its air pollution control permits.
Also involved in the action is Didion Ethanol, LLC.
The offenses allegedly occurred at corn milling and ethanol production facilities in Columbia County.
Under the federal Clean Air Act, the facilities are considered a major source of emissions for carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, particulate matter, and volatile organic compounds.
“Permitted facilities must comply with the terms of their permits so that the safety, health and wellbeing of Wisconsinites aren’t endangered. When those terms are violated, DOJ is committed to holding the responsible parties accountable," said Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul.
The complaint, which was filed in Columbia County Circuit Court, alleges 30 violations, including emissions control violations, leak detection violations, inspection and recordkeeping violations, control device monitoring violations, reporting violations, emissions inventory violations. The violations were discovered during inspections conducted by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
In June of 2021, the U.S. Department of Labor fined Sun Prairie-based Didion Milling Inc. $676,000 and cited it for 14 violations after it was determined the firm violated grain-handling safety standards in the death of a worker in a Cambria corn silo in 2020.
