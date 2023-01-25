As of mid-January, there were no full-time prosecutors remaining in Dodge County’s district attorney’s office.
Only a county-funded managing attorney remains. He is retiring Feb. 1.
Dodge County lost four of its usual five prosecutors to retirement. Another is on family medical leave and district attorney Kurt Klomberg resigned Jan. 13, blaming low pay for the dire level of staffing, which caused him to step away from the position he’s held for 12 years.
“Unfortunately, across the state, scores of prosecutor retirements and departures coupled with a lack of viable recruits has left many offices without meaningful options for future staffing,” Klomberg wrote in his resignation letter. “Dodge County is suffering from this reality. It has resulted from the state’s failure to keep up with the appropriate compensation levels to attract new prosecution talent to these critical public safety positions.”
Klomberg now works as an assistant district attorney in Green Lake County.
“What happened to Dodge County is happening all over the state,” said former Dodge County Assistant District Attorney James Sempf, who now serves Walworth County as a deputy district attorney.
For many years, the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office had experienced attorneys, who didn’t require a lot of supervision with how they prosecuted cases, Sempf added.
“It was a very strong office,” Sempf said. “You want to keep people with that type of talent and expertise.”
It also takes a certain level of expertise for some cases. Victims want to talk to prosecutors with experience, Sempf said.
“It takes a certain level of dedication to be an assistant district attorney,” Sempf said. “It’s not a 40-hour work week.”
Saturdays and Sundays and late work days are part of the job, Sempf said.
“When you have a trial you have to be ready, but you accept and understand that as part of the career path you’ve chosen for yourself,” Sempf said.
Facing similar difficulties
Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne agreed the reason for the shortage is pay.
“We just had a prosecutor return to her old job as a prosecutor in Illinois because the pay was better and she could not afford the cost of living here in Dane County at the rate we were able to pay her,” Ozanne said.
Wisconsin officials made prosecutors state employees to help ease the burden of prosecutor pay for counties and help create a situation where prosecutors’ experience would be valued and retained in district attorney’s offices statewide, Ozanne said.
“This definitely helped smaller countries, but larger counties failed to see staffing increases as populations grew,” he said. “The compensation stagnated and when assistant district attorneys were restricted to bargaining for wage increases only equal to the rate of inflation coupled with the legislature not making pay-progression a fully-funded and a permanent part of the state’s operating budget movement though the pay range was no longer able to be relied on.”
Dane County is facing the same difficulties other district attorney’s offices are seeing with the lack of applicants, Ozanne said.
“We are fully staffed, but not adequately staffed,” he said.
When Ozanne became Dane County’s district attorney in 2010, he asked the state for nearly a dozen new prosecutor positions each budget cycle.
“We received one position last biennium when the state increased the number of prosecutors by 60-plus positions even though elected district attorneys statewide requested more than 100 new prosecutor positions,” Ozanne said. “The state needs to make it a priority to adequately staff and fund the district attorney program statewide.”
Prosecutors are an essential part of the criminal justice system. After someone is arrested, a prosecutor has 48 hours to review the case and go before a judge. If that deadline is not met, the offender is released back into the community.
“It’s incredibly frustrating,” said Guy Dutcher, Waushara County circuit court judge and chief judge of the Fourth Judicial District. “We currently are a county that has two courts and two judges, but we have a single prosecutor, the elected district attorney and two vacant full-time prosecutor positions.”
Dutcher has seen attorney shortages steadily increase for nearly a decade.
“We do the best we can to balance our schedule with that of our district attorney,” Dutcher said.
Both prosecutors and defenders say the gap in recruitment falls in rural counties, where there are open attorney positions that are not attracting applicants.
“Smaller counties are having difficulty finding attorneys to take cases, at times having to go three or four counties out to find public defenders for people who have a right to representation,” Dutcher said.
There have been a number of vacant prosecutor positions, but it’s been difficult to get attorneys to come to areas like Juneau or Elkhorn when there are larger areas such as Appleton or Oshkosh competing for the same attorneys, Dutcher added.
“Our prosecutor positions were vacant for 4-5 months without a single applicant. Thirty years ago, when I was a prosecutor, we had 30-40 applications for one position. It was a career for people,” said Dutcher, who agreed the lack of prosecutors and public defenders in the state is a problem.
The Wisconsin District Attorneys Association is asking lawmakers to approve a pay increase for assistant district attorneys in the state’s next two-year budget beginning at $35 an hour, along with the eligibility for additional merit-based increases. If approved, salaries would jump from roughly $56,000 to $70,000, Toney said. The request, advanced by a group of criminal justice groups, would also bring starting pay for public defenders to $35 hourly, he said.
The pay raise and merit incentives are a good start, but Dutcher questioned if it is enough. It’s also not clear how those merit incentives would come into play for prosecutors.
The struggle to recruit attorneys is not isolated to Dane and Dodge counties, said Wisconsin District Attorneys Association President Eric Toney, who also serves as Fond du Lac district attorney. Several district attorney’s offices across the state have become “dangerously low on staffing,” Toney said.
As of Jan. 11, 48 assistant district attorney positions were vacant statewide, representing close to 11% of the budgeted positions across Wisconsin, according to information from Wisconsin’s Department of Administration.
“The sky is not falling yet, but the trend across the state is disturbing. If nothing changes, what happened to Dodge County will happen to other offices across the state,” Sempf said.
Turnover is another problem, Toney said.
Approximately 59% of prosecutors working for the state a decade ago in 2012 had left those jobs by 2022, he said.
“That amount of turnover resulted in about 65% prosecutors with less than 10 years of experience,” Toney said. “The turnover starts to create a public safety issue if law enforcement is making arrests and referring cases, and we don’t have the quality and quantity of prosecutors available to make sure that we can review those cases and move them through the system.”
How much is it worth?
Starting pay for Wisconsin district attorneys is currently $27.24 an hour, a level that makes it difficult for the state to compete with private sector and even many public sector jobs when hiring attorneys, Toney said.
“If the proposed changes to the compensation plan are done I believe the issue of pay may be addressed,” Ozanne said. “We could then start to address staffing levels which would go a long way to retention and work-life balance for prosecutors.”
On the other side of the courtroom, there are also staffing issues, said Wisconsin State Public Defender Legislative Liaison Adam Plotkin.
“You don’t become a public defender or a prosecutor if you’re not motivated,” Plotkin said. “You’re not going to get rich, especially if you’re dealing with a lot of law school debt.”
The raise in pay would make a significant dent in recruiting and retaining public defenders, Plotkin said.
“We’re aware of the problem and hope to make some improvements within the next state budget. I am hopeful we can do something to help with this problem,” said Rep. Mark Born (R-Beaver Dam), who co-chairs the state’s finance committee.
The legislature needs to show how much they care for their public servants, Sempf said.
What’s next for Dodge County’s attorney’s office?
The Wisconsin Department of Administration will have three retired prosecutors to work in Dodge County on an interim basis.
“We also anticipate that an assistant district attorney from Jefferson County will be able to assist as well as members of the Fond du Lac District attorney’s office,” said Tatyana Warrick, communications director for the state Department of Administration. “Ultimately, the governor will appoint a new district attorney to serve the remainder of the term and the state Prosecutors Office will work with that individual to help recruit new assistant district attorneys to the Dodge County district attorney’s office.”
Gov. Tony Evers’ office and the Wisconsin Department of Justice did not respond to calls for comment on this story.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.