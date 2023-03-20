The Dodge County District Attorney’s Office is rounding out its staff following a number of recent resignations, according to a press release.
The agency garnered statewide attention when former Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg announced he was leaving the post, and, at the time, said his office had no attorneys who were working full-time.
Andrea Will, who was appointed to fill the vacancy by the governor last month, said she began working tirelessly to get new assistant district attorneys into the office. She said the office currently has four assistant district attorneys:
• Margaret Kunisch, who returned from leave in February and has been an assistant district attorney for the county since 2019. She specializes in felony operating while intoxicated cases.
• Kevin Osborne, a 30-year veteran with the Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office, will be working part-time in the Dodge County district attorney’s office;
• Shawn Woller transferred from the Waukesha County district attorney’s office He started with the Waukesha office in 2015. Woller has been in the sensitive crimes unit in Waukesha since 2021. In that unit, Woller specialized in the prosecution of domestic violence cases, sexual assaults, child abuse and possession of child pornography cases. Woller has been a prosecutor with the state of Wisconsin since 2012.
• Assistant district attorney Chad Wozniak will be starting with the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office March 27. Wozniak is transferring from the Milwaukee County district attorney’s office where he worked as a community prosecutor. He also worked as a community prosecutor. Wozniak also worked in the general crimes unit, violent crimes unit, drug unit, gun unit and homicide unit.
A managing attorney has also been hired with a tentative start date in July. The managing attorney will be retiring from the U.S. Army and has more than 20 years of legal and leadership experience with the U.S. Army.
A veteran Dodge County assistant district attorney did remain with the office when she started her new role.
“This experience means that all the new attorneys will be able to zealously prosecute cases right away,” she said. “When I took this job, I said that it was a call to duty to give law enforcement a strong partner in the district attorney’s office. I believe that with the help of the strong team that I have assembled that Dodge County will continue to be a safe and enjoyable place to live, work and visit.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.