JUNEAU—Patience is a virtue, especially if you’re waiting for Dodge County supervisors to pass its 2023 budget.
Supervisors waded through 41 amendments in a 7 1/2 hour meeting Tuesday before eventually approving next year’s budget.
Some supervisors even brought lunch in anticipation of a long meeting.
Supervisors wrangled through 35 amendments on the agenda and six amendments offered on the floor. However, the board eventually passed next year’s budget, 30-1 (two supervisors had to leave early).
Dodge County Administrator Cameron Clapper was surprised at the vote.
“Even though supervisors’ perspectives and preferences varied widely, the final vote on the budget showed a sign of compromise among them,” Clapper said.
The tax rate of $3.97 per $1,000 of assessed value is down 56 cents from the current budget year, while county property values are up 15% to $8.6 billion. Before the budget was adopted, the proposed tax levy was closer to $37.9 million. That was due to the addition of $1.9 million in debt levy.
That move was made to help free up sales tax dollars to be used for operational expenses.
During the budget discussion Tuesday, supervisors were able to reallocate dollars elsewhere allowing them to use the sales tax fund to eliminate the debt service, Clapper said. An amendment that was unanimously supported by the county board.
The biggest change in the budget was the use of surplus funds to pay for Clearview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center rather than sales tax or the property/debt levy tax.
Supervisors wanted to minimize the amount of taxes put on Dodge County residents and remove the debt levy, which was implemented with the 2023 budget.
Since Clearview applied their fund balance to their own debt, the board was able to modify the budget to remove the debt levy, which was $1.9 million or 23 cents per $1,000 assessed value, saving an average homeowner $46 a year on a $200,000 home
Clapper said since Clearview operates similarly to a business entity and charges those using its services directly, Clearview’s operations are tracked in a separate fund.
He said Clearview happened to have a fund balance or a savings this year and previous years, which allowed them to pay $1.2 million of its own bond debt issue and $733,275 of its property/debt tax in 2023.
“The thing to be concerned about when using fund balance is the opportunity cost of spending those dollars,” Clapper said.
He said in the case of Clearview, the fund balance did not come from property tax dollars paid by residents.
“It can be a source of security when the economy slows and prices go up,” Clapper said. “Once it is gone—it is gone.”
The tenor of the meeting grew tense at times with Dodge County Board Chairman David Frohling snapping at a fellow board and another supervisor venting his frustration when policy wasn’t followed as it was adopted.
Supervisor David Guckenberger expressed his displeasure early on Tuesday when he said Dodge County’s budget was created on three premises: sales tax, ARPA funds and the creation of a debt levy.
“Bring me a budget built on policies and approved by this county board,” Guckenberger said. “We’re deviating from our own policies by funding the county’s operations with sales tax. We have policies that we should follow. I can’t agree with using sales tax for maintenance or operations.”
