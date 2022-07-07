JUNEAU — Extension Dodge County has announced a 2022 Clean Sweep Collection will be. held Saturday, Aug. 27 for county residents to dispose of hazardous waste.
The collection will be from 8 a.m.to noon at the Dodge County Highway Department Shop, N8856 County Highway A, Beaver Dam.
Household, farm and business hazardous materials will be collected. The cost is $10 per vehicle for household items. Agriculture disposal is free with pre-registrationa nd small businesses must also pre-register and a cost will be assessed.
Pre-registration is required for agriculture and small businesses by Thursday, Aug. 25. Call the Extension Dodge County office at 920-386-3790 or visit the website at www.dodge.extension.wisc.edu.
Clean Sweep programs provide the public with opportunities to safely and legally dispose of unwanted pesticides, household products and chemicals. This program collects, treats, stores, or disposes of waste in an environmentally safe method through a licensed hazardous waste facility. Hazardous wastes can usually be identified by products which contain any of the following words: caution, warning, danger, poison, toxic, ignitable or flammable, acid, corrosive or reactive.
All residents of Dodge County can participate. Farms and businesses are asked to pre-register so as the waste disposal company can accommodate their needs.
Acceptable home workshop/garage materials include brake fluid, stripper, glues, thinner, varnish, lacquer, swimming pool chemicals, transmission fluid, carburetor cleaner, engine cleaner, contaminated fluids, lead based paint, gun cleaning fluid, turpentine. Household items accepted are: air fresheners, floor polish, spot remover, oven cleaner, moth balls, silver polish, mercury thermometers, dry cleaning fluid, window cleaner, mildew cleaner, nail polish remover, furniture polish remover, fluorescent tubes, oil and metal based paint. Mercury and lithium batteries are acceptable.
Acceptable agriculture items are damaged, canceled, banned, or otherwise unwanted agricultural chemicals: 2, 4-D, DDT, 2, 4, 5-T, Silvex, fungicides, herbicides, insecticides, wood preservatives, Chlordane, rodent bait.
Items not accepted include latex paint, human medical and biological wastes, radioactive materials (smoke detectors), explosives (ammunition, fireworks), alkaline batteries, used motor oil, fertilizer, anti-freeze, compressed gas cylinders, tires, pharmaceuticals, ammunition, television and appliances.
Air dry liquid latex paint in the can by removing the lid. To speed up this process, mix oil dry, cement, plaster of Paris or kitty litter with the paint. Once dried, dispose of the dried paint/can with household garbage.
For more information, visit the Extension Dodge County website at www.dodge.extension.wisc.edu or call the office at 920-386-3790 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Mondays through Fridays.
